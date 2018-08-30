Behind The Scenes: China’s Leading Electric Car Maker BYD

2 H BY MARK KANE

Quick look at the BYD production facility.

The South China Morning Post released a short video about New Energy Vehicle production at BYD and the general market for NEVs in China.

BYD was the biggest manufacturer of plug-in cars in the world in 2015-2017, but this year it will be second after Tesla took the lead.

Anyways, new BYD plug-in cars roll off the assembly line in Shenzhen every 90 seconds. BYD is also producing its own lithium-ion battery cells.

In September 2018, BYD sold in China more than 25,000 plug-in electric cars.