Behind The Scenes: China’s Leading Electric Car Maker BYD
Quick look at the BYD production facility.
The South China Morning Post released a short video about New Energy Vehicle production at BYD and the general market for NEVs in China.
BYD was the biggest manufacturer of plug-in cars in the world in 2015-2017, but this year it will be second after Tesla took the lead.
Anyways, new BYD plug-in cars roll off the assembly line in Shenzhen every 90 seconds. BYD is also producing its own lithium-ion battery cells.
In September 2018, BYD sold in China more than 25,000 plug-in electric cars.
3 Comments
Many people may not know, BYD started as a battery manufacturer in 1995, the automotive branch was only established around 2002-2003.
That makes sense considering how well they are doing. Since they are more vertically integrated and have experience putting together batteries, they do not have to struggle with finding battery and electrical suppliers to produce at a sufficient rate, and consequently, they also can avoid significant middle-man markups.
Problem is “plugins” don’t differentiate from Battery with range extenders and /or Hybrids and Pure BEVs, and BYD has both. But I agree BYD will be a force to reckon with ,once they get the safety and quality sorted out ,look for them to chase Hyundai / Kia in BEVs in the future.