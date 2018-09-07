Base $35,000 Tesla Model 3 Production To Start In 8 Months
2 H BY VANJA KLJAIC 24
It seems that Tesla Model 3 production hell is finally coming to an end.
Last July, Elon Musk predicted that Tesla Model 3 production hell is coming to an end. And judging by the latest news, that might be true. Last Friday, Musk shared a letter to the employees, detailing the company standings in the final month of Q3 2018.
Many – even Elon Musk himself – dubbed the Model 3 as the make or break vehicle for the company. Truth be told, they were right. The success for Tesla depends on the future prospect of their entry-level electric sedan more than anything else. Entering the highly coveted top five best-selling cars charts in the United States last August will certainly help with that. However, Tesla only produces the three more expensive variants of the vehicle right now. And that’s seemingly a problem.
For most owners that shelled out the reservation fee over two years ago, the base Model 3 was the vehicle that got them interested. However, the base $35,000 (before any options) car is still not being produced. However, that’s about to change. And that could mean big things for not just the automotive industry, but also, for the environment itself. Last June, Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO, provided a rough estimate of the $35,000 Standard trim Model 3 production start.
“We will definitely offer a $35,000 version of the Model 3. And probably at the end of this year is when we will be able to make a smaller version of the battery pack, and get into volume production of $35,000 version in Q1 next year. We would definitely honor that obligation, and we would do so right now if it were possible,” Musk said.
However, the recent timeline revision revealed by Martin Viecha, a Senior Director for Investor Relations at Tesla, pushes the production start deadline to either April or May next year. And according to sources, Tesla is gearing up for the$35,000 base Model 3’s rollout, as well as succeeding models like the standard-range AWD version.
The entry-level Model 3 – priced at just $35,000 – could mess things up for some rather popular and high-selling cars in the United States and then, the world. For example, the likes of a Toyota Camry, whose top of the line XSE V6 model trim comes at $34,950 could be under attack. The BMW 3 Series, for example, starts at a similar $34,900. The Mercedes-Benz C-Class is just a tad more expensive – starting at $40,250. The new Audi A4 is priced at $36,000. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
With the performance and tech that the Model 3 comes with, the entry-level version becomes one of the most interesting options for any buyer looking to purchase a new vehicle. If Musk’s company can start the production within the mentioned timeframe and deliver these in volume, the rest of the automotive industry will need to hurry up. Or they will simply get left behind. It really is a game of innovate or go to the history books for most of the legacy carmakers in the next few years.
Source: Teslarati
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
24 Comments on "Base $35,000 Tesla Model 3 Production To Start In 8 Months"
Welcome model 3 standard, is the real térmic killer
Timed right aroud the $3750 phase out,
That’s OK , I’ll Take It !
If that’s the case then take the $49k one….better value.
Yes $49k-7.5k would be better value.
But not everybody has enough taxable income to qualify for full $7500 credit* and qualify for autoloan. And Tesla can’t do leases either.
*In such case it would be more reasonable to buy a cheap mass market (maybe used) car in the first place, but if people want to waste all their money on a car or have other reasons, it is their choice.
It looks like Tesla is offering free supercharging for a year for reservation holders who agree to take an RWD model in September, so we may be seeing a slackening in demand for the base models. I’m going to wager that the premium models have both more of a backlog and less supply, possibly due to SiC shortages, but even the premium backlog will not last forever. Producing the $35K version is going to require a serious capital raise in 2019.
Now that the Tesla bashers’ recent mantra “Tesla will fail at Model 3 production, and collapse” has been disproven — just like every one of their mantras always is — they’ve moved the goal posts to “demand for the Model 3 is slackening”.
Yeah, we can see how much it’s “slackening” with the rapid growth of production and deliveries every month. 🙄
Go Tesla! Keep Going Tesla!
Exactly, and my hunch is this delay is due to demand in more expensive model.
I said it before…it’s simple math really. For CA you can buy the $49k version LR + PUP now and your net is $39K or wait and get the SR + PUP for $37.5k.
$1500 for 90 miles of extra range is a very good deal.
That all depends on your tax liability.
“even the premium backlog will not last forever.” I don’t think the demand ever goes to zero for the premium models. The Model S and Model X demand has sustained. True that the volume we are seeing probably won’t last forever but really hard to tell. It looks like they will carry the premium models full onslaught through the end of this year and that does not include the market for Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world market. Also, don’t count on too many base $35,000 Model 3s to be sold for a long time. They will certainly go through the same drill they did with the LR until all orders are filled. If they maintain quarterly 60,000 Model 3s with an average sells price of $50,000+ at a 20% margin the profitability will be there. And even if that demand falls off, the Model Y will be here in a couple of years so the whole process repeats. Bottom line, if they can show profitability in a few quarters and maintain the cash needed for Q1 debt call, they will be well on their way. Time will tell, but this bull says don’t bet against them.
Based on global sales of Model S/X, the sustainable sale level for Model 3 should be about 250k per year. This is assuming a cheaper version starting around $40k becomes available.
Tesla has to push people to get the RWD instead of the AWD, with things like raising the price for dual motor AWD to $6K. That is not indicative of slackening demand.
Plus Tesla has an entire world outside of North America to satiate. Functionally, demand for premium Model 3s are infinite. So serious capital raise is NOT required for 2019. None. If available on good terms Tesla may very well issue debt securities but not equity securities because Tesla always has good options to deploy capital. Like a European Gigafactory or a 2nd American GF.
“Martin Viecha, a Senior Director for Investor Relations at Tesla, pushes the production start deadline to either April or May next year.”
Uhhhh, aren’t there rules that say they can’t selectively disclose information like this? Why is this person saying this to individual people instead of posting it on a blog or press release or something?
This is big news… could mean a lot of people missing out on the $3300 federal tax credit if it doesn’t start until May.
🙁
He didn’t disclose anything. Tesla’s web site says 4-7 months. Last month, when Worm Capital toured the GF, it said 5-8 months. So they’re just repeating the party line.
Oh, he also did NOT say $35k. That number has been banished from Tesla’s vocabulary (they don’t mind if you keep repeating it, of course). The correct term for Tesla personnel is now Standard Range or Affordable version.
Will $35k fall victim to “low demand”, like the S40?
“…the recent timeline revision revealed by Martin Viecha, a Senior Director for Investor Relations at Tesla, pushes the production start deadline to either April or May next year.”
Well, it’s disappointing to see base Model 3 production pushed back to Q2 of 2019. I was hoping to see the base Model 3 enter production in Q1 next year. 🙁
It’s not pushed back yet. 4-7 months. Depends on production bottlenecks and sustained LR demand.
Interesting how people view this. Rather inconsistent 😉
Yeah, very weird. I thought we were all the same…
Actually, how enormous is the demand for the Tesla Model 3?
And what would be required to take marketshare away from the Tesla Model 3?
An EV model that is even better than the Tesla Model 3.
How long will it take for the competition to design such an EV model?
The first 2 main questions:
“Are they willing to give all they have got?”
“Are they willing to put all their weight behind it?”
There hasn’t been an official announcement or press release saying this will be 8 months and this specifically refers to $35K version so I take this report with grain of salt. My reservation still says Standard Battery will be 4-7 months. I think with the Gigafactory upgrades and $100 Kwh battery cell goal is critical and a $40K version will be available by end of this CY. $35K version may very well be 8 months.
You are correct, there has been no change. It’s just a game of telephone.
With this timeline the base Model 3 will be effectively the same price as the current long range model, due to federal tax credit expiration.
Just curious, assume regular vs long range are both available and have same delivery time today. What percentage of people will buy standard vs long range.
My guess will be 65/35.