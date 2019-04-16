BAIC New Energy Vehicle Sales Surge Upwards In March

50 M BY GASGOO

Sales soar up in March.

BAIC BJEV, selling 17,690 vehicles in March, achieved an impressive year-on-year surge of 109.7%. For the first three months, the NEV maker saw its cumulative sales jumped 20.46% over a year ago to 25,069 units, according to BAIC BluePark New Energy Technology Co.,Ltd, the parent company of BAIC BJEV.

However, outputs in March amounted to only 2,210 units, a year-on-year slump compared with 10,533 units produced a year earlier. For the first quarter of the year, BAIC BJEV manufactured 2,852 vehicles in total, facing a sharp drop of 88.3%.

The NEV maker suffered year-on-year plunge of 43.66% and 34.33% in January and February. According to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), among the top 10 NEV models by March retail sales, the BAIC EU series gained the championship with its sales marvelously skyrocketing 9308.0% over the previous year to 12,983 units, while the BAIC EC series, ranking 7th, got a steep decline of 54.9%. It means that BAIC BJEV is gradually having its product position improved, at least in March, the sales mainstay became the mid-end EU series rather than the lower-priced EC series.

At the forthcoming Auto Shanghai 2019, BAIC BJEV plans to show off a number of BEV models, including the BAIC EC5 SUV, the 2019 EC3, the EU5 R600, the EX5 SUV as well as the EX3 SUV. Moreover, the company will demonstrate its latest wireless charging technology at the show.

Source: Gasgoo