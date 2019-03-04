BAIC EX3 Electric Car To Launch In April

1 H BY GASGOO

All-new EV from BAIC

The BAIC EX3 rolled off the production line in recent days and will reportedly hit the market in April 2019, according to China’s media outlets.

The EV model was showcased at the Auto Guangzhou 2018. Drawing design gene from the BAIC EX3 Concept, the new model boasts a styling of crossover. At the front end, the EX3 features the split-type headlights with the slim light bar stretching backward. A charging port is concealed in the middle of the intake grille. The vehicle looks quite sporty by adopting 17-inch two-tone rims. Boasting a neat design, the rear end features pulling-through taillights and a black bumper embedded with the L-shaped reflector.

The new car measures 4,200mm long, 1,780mm wide and 1,638mm tall with a wheelbase spanning 2,585mm.

Inside, the vehicle is covered by black and brown colors, adopting some silver elements as embellishment. A large-sized floating display on the center console and the all-new knob-shaped gearshift add a bit of futuristic trait to the vehicle. Moreover, the three-spoke leather-covered flat bottomed steering wheel improves the sports quality.

The EX3 is outfitted with the start-stop system, electric park brake, automatic parking system, automatic air-conditioning and USB charging port. Powering the EV is an electric motor that generates up to 160kW, mated with a ternary-lithium battery pack offer by Beijing Pride Power System Technology Limited or CATL.

Source: Gasgoo