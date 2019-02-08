  1. Home
Watch Autopilot Save This Tesla Model 3 From Highway Crash: Video

Those who experience something like this on Autopilot have become grateful.

Tesla Autopilot is an advanced assist system for drivers, which among all pros has one that’s especially important – quick reaction time – which in many cases can save the vehicle from an accident.

One of the Tesla Model 3 owners, Amit Patel, shared a short video of such a situation when the car’s Navigate on Autopilot was engaged on the highway.

“I was driving on navigate on autopilot when the lady next to me suddenly decided to come into my lane. Luckily autopilot swerved and avoided a potentially scary collision.”

We saw similar Autopilot reactions previously and those are very important actions, especially since we as drivers are often surprised when someone tries to enter our line.

John

I shake my head at all the folks that think Autopilot and future autonomous driving is the devil. Human error causes thousands of daily accidents nationwide and yet we focus on the exceptions, not the norm.

fotomoto

“I shake my head at all the folks that think Autopilot and future autonomous driving is the devil.”

Agreed.

But I also shake my heads at people (or machines) that linger in blindspots.

liuping

He has not lingering, he was passing on the right side, as you are supposed to do.

AtlantaCourier

Not sure if he was lingering or not, but it still wouldn’t hurt if someone tweeted Elon and suggested that autopilot be programmed not to linger.

Bloggin

Just another example of how autonomous driving technology is more about safety than just about humans not driving. Calculated, unemotional responses to conditions vs emotional knee jerk reactions.

John

Exactly. The car with autonomy isn’t ever tired, distracted, or impaired. It’s always silently watching in every direction and paying attention.

Doggydogworld

Autopilot should also lay on the horn and flip a giant foam finger 🙂

Mike

In all seriousness though, it should definitely honk in this situation. I wonder if that’ll come someday.

przemo_li

Two collisions. If that car would break into their lane and hit the car, the car would go left and hit the barrier, or the human driver could overcompensate while avoiding that car to hit the barrier instead.

Loboc

The avoided crash probably would have involved all three cars and maybe some behind them. Once cars bounce off a wall back into traffic there is no telling how the chain-reaction would evolve.

In Dallas, these kind of multi-vehicle crashes happen all the time. In broad daylight. People just follow too close.

