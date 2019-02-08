Watch Autopilot Save This Tesla Model 3 From Highway Crash: Video

1 H BY MARK KANE

Those who experience something like this on Autopilot have become grateful.

Tesla Autopilot is an advanced assist system for drivers, which among all pros has one that’s especially important – quick reaction time – which in many cases can save the vehicle from an accident.

One of the Tesla Model 3 owners, Amit Patel, shared a short video of such a situation when the car’s Navigate on Autopilot was engaged on the highway.

“I was driving on navigate on autopilot when the lady next to me suddenly decided to come into my lane. Luckily autopilot swerved and avoided a potentially scary collision.”

We saw similar Autopilot reactions previously and those are very important actions, especially since we as drivers are often surprised when someone tries to enter our line.