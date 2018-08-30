Autogefühl Checks Out The Tesla Model 3 In Paris: Video
First look at the Tesla Model 3 at the Paris Motor Show.
Tesla Model 3 officially wasn’t presented at many major motor shows, so the latest presentation in Paris was a big attraction for general public in France.
Autogefühl takes us through a brief, initial review of the Model 3 on the stage, talking about exterior design, interior and sharing some other general insights before the chance to test drive it in Europe, which should come soon.
According to the video, the car is very unique, with many pros and cons. For example, you can immediately complain about the door handles or lack of a heads-up-display, but range, performance and that massive and responsive touchscreen are strengths.
The Door Handles are Complicated , Only if One May Be Somewhat Mentally Challenged….
From my own experience, using the door handles was a bit awkward at first. After several months of ownership I’m quite comfortable with them, and they are aerodynamic and less complicated than those on the other Tesla’s, which is good. The lack of a heads up display is a non-issue which you’ll realize after a few minutes of driving. The just out version 9 of the software makes the display and it’s functionality even better.
I dounbt the door handles have a significant impact on aerodynamics. Hyundai Ioniq or Mercedes A class are both sleek and have normal handles. I’m sure they are more about the looks. Time will tell how they work when there’s snow and ice.
You know when I switched from my horse to a car I had similar complaints. On my horse I never had to worry about door handles, just hop on up and start moving. I didn’t have to worry about a key to turn the think on. I already had a heads up display and it could hear as well. I also had auto nav built in naturally, if I dozed off my horse would easily navigate the trail ahead of me for hours on end without incident. sigh… those were the days.
He says the driver should elevate the seat so a rear passenger’s feet can slip under. But what if the driver decides to lower the seat with someone’s feet under it?