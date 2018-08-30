Autogefühl Checks Out The Tesla Model 3 In Paris: Video

4 H BY MARK KANE

First look at the Tesla Model 3 at the Paris Motor Show.

Tesla Model 3 officially wasn’t presented at many major motor shows, so the latest presentation in Paris was a big attraction for general public in France.

Autogefühl takes us through a brief, initial review of the Model 3 on the stage, talking about exterior design, interior and sharing some other general insights before the chance to test drive it in Europe, which should come soon.

According to the video, the car is very unique, with many pros and cons. For example, you can immediately complain about the door handles or lack of a heads-up-display, but range, performance and that massive and responsive touchscreen are strengths.