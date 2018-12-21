Autogefühl: Audi e-tron Is The Best EV In Terms Of Driving

1 H BY MARK KANE

Great driving experience and comfort, but high energy consumption.

Autogefühl had a chance to test drive the production version of the Audi e-tron and seems to be amazed by how incredibly well the car drives. It’s very agile, sporty, but at the same time comfortable and quiet even at high speeds (quieter than Tesla for example). The steering is very precise and because the highly refined electric all-wheel drive system, the e-tron feels agile and smaller than it actually is.

The Audi e-tron looks rather traditional with small modifications (front) and some special EV details compared to standard Audi SUVs. The interior design is clean with very high build quality and materials. The seats are comfortable, although the middle one in the rear is affected by the center climate control panel.

The weak point is energy consumption higher than it could be – around 26-30 kWh/100 km during the test drive was considered “too much”. In the video, you can learn a lot about regenerative braking, which can work in automatic or manual mode (the manual feels more neutral for EVs according to Autogefühl).

One of the disappointments of the e-tron are rear view side cameras and displays, which fails to deliver exact effective and safe image road (especially when then sun glare appears). Autogefühl strongly advises against buying or at least test drive before purchase.

Other than that, video presents off-road driving.

“In today’s Autogefühl’s episode, we present you the full driving review of the series production model of the Audi e-tron. As always we cover exterior, interior, engines and driving experience. We show you road driving, a real electric range test, some offroad and a recuperation test.”

Audi e-tron specs:

0-60 mph in 5.5 seconds or 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds



or Top speed – 124 mph

about 399 km (248 miles) under WLTP test cycle

under WLTP test cycle 95 kWh battery (36 cell modules, each module is equipped with 12 pouch cells, nominal voltage of 396 volts)



(36 cell modules, each module is equipped with 12 pouch cells, nominal voltage of 396 volts) battery pack weight: 700 kilograms (1543.2 lb)

dual-motor all-wheel drive – up to 300 kW and 664 Nm in S mode (boost) or up to 265 kW and 561 Nm in D mode . Front motor is 135 kW, the rear is 165 kW (S mode).

or . Front motor is 135 kW, the rear is 165 kW (S mode). Maximum tow rating – 1,800 kg (4,000 pounds) when properly equipped

9.6 kW on-board charger (240 V, 40 A) in U.S. and 11 kW or 22 kW three-phase in Europe

on-board charger (240 V, 40 A) in U.S. and or three-phase in Europe DC fast charging up to 150 kW: 0-80% in 30 minutes