Autogefühl: Audi e-tron Is The Best EV In Terms Of Driving
Great driving experience and comfort, but high energy consumption.
Autogefühl had a chance to test drive the production version of the Audi e-tron and seems to be amazed by how incredibly well the car drives. It’s very agile, sporty, but at the same time comfortable and quiet even at high speeds (quieter than Tesla for example). The steering is very precise and because the highly refined electric all-wheel drive system, the e-tron feels agile and smaller than it actually is.
The Audi e-tron looks rather traditional with small modifications (front) and some special EV details compared to standard Audi SUVs. The interior design is clean with very high build quality and materials. The seats are comfortable, although the middle one in the rear is affected by the center climate control panel.
The weak point is energy consumption higher than it could be – around 26-30 kWh/100 km during the test drive was considered “too much”. In the video, you can learn a lot about regenerative braking, which can work in automatic or manual mode (the manual feels more neutral for EVs according to Autogefühl).
One of the disappointments of the e-tron are rear view side cameras and displays, which fails to deliver exact effective and safe image road (especially when then sun glare appears). Autogefühl strongly advises against buying or at least test drive before purchase.
Other than that, video presents off-road driving.
“In today’s Autogefühl’s episode, we present you the full driving review of the series production model of the Audi e-tron. As always we cover exterior, interior, engines and driving experience. We show you road driving, a real electric range test, some offroad and a recuperation test.”
Audi e-tron specs:
- 0-60 mph in 5.5 seconds or 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds
- Top speed – 124 mph
- about 399 km (248 miles) under WLTP test cycle
- 95 kWh battery (36 cell modules, each module is equipped with 12 pouch cells, nominal voltage of 396 volts)
- battery pack weight: 700 kilograms (1543.2 lb)
- dual-motor all-wheel drive – up to 300 kW and 664 Nm in S mode (boost) or up to 265 kW and 561 Nm in D mode. Front motor is 135 kW, the rear is 165 kW (S mode).
- Maximum tow rating – 1,800 kg (4,000 pounds) when properly equipped
- 9.6 kW on-board charger (240 V, 40 A) in U.S. and 11 kW or 22 kW three-phase in Europe
- DC fast charging up to 150 kW: 0-80% in 30 minutes
4 Comments on "Autogefühl: Audi e-tron Is The Best EV In Terms Of Driving"
I do have to commend the germans for supporting their own companies. American publications don’t do that same.
But, wasn’t there just an article about this car not even having proper regen? Audi seemed to think that 1-peddle driving was a bad thing and sought to eliminate it. After about 20 minutes of getting used to it, 1-peddle driving is one of the best parts of driving electric.
Not true. The e-tron actually has the strongest regen. Audi just uses the paddles for different levels of regen, which is not the most straightforward.
And they provide the option to just have one pedal driving if you want it, via a menu option. So you get to choose.
hopefully a silver lining with the massive energy use: winter range won’t drop much from summer range. if it still takes ~5KW to heat the cabin then that is a smaller percentage of the total energy used by the vehicle so it won’t reduce the range as much as it would in a more efficient car.