Autocar India Gets Exclusive First Look At Audi e-tron

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

The Audi e-tron is making its debut all over the globe.

As we await the actual launch of the Audi e-tron in the U.S., which is planned for mid-2019, we begin to see an influx of reveals and reviews from various locations. This particular installment is the e-tron’s first review in India, where charging infrastructure is nearly non-existent.

The reviewer discusses the fact that Audi stuck to a traditional ICE-car-like facade for its new SUV. It looks very much like any other Audi SUV, or really any SUV for that matter. He says Audi’s research proved that this is what people want. Thus far, the e-tron has racked up about 10,000 reservations, which is nothing compared to that of the nearly 500,000 for the Tesla Model 3, but still good for an electric vehicle that isn’t even available.

It’s our understanding that Audi doesn’t plan to produce or deliver the e-tron in any massive quantities, at least initially. This is much like the situation with the Jaguar I-Pace. Nonetheless, the automakers are pushing the vehicles to signify that this is the direction of the future. Hopefully, no too far down the road, these and other brands will produce more compelling EVs with plans to make and sell them in quantity.

Let us know what you think of Autocar India’s first look in the comment section below.

Video Description via Autocar India on YouTube: Audi e-tron electric SUV | First Look Preview | Autocar India The e-tron is Audi’s first production electric vehicle and the statistics are impressive. With the equivalent of 408hp and 664Nm from its two asynchronous electric motors, it’s capable of 0-100kph in 5.5sec and also 400km of range. Nikhil Bhatia breaks it down for you.

