Autobahn Challenge: Will Jaguar I-PACE Keep Up With Tesla Model X?

Put a test driver in a Tesla Model X and a Jaguar I-Pace and hit the Autobahn. How does it turn out?

We at InsideEVs adore videos like this one. Why? Simply because it’s different. As most of you likely already know, there’s a whole lot of the same type of content out there. However, nextmove is different, innovative, and interesting. Not only is it Germany’s top electric vehicle company — where you can test drive, rent, and buy a variety of electric cars — but it’s also a place of electric vehicle education and a leader in promoting EV adoption.

We’ve seen and shared many a comparison between the Tesla Model X and the Jaguar I-Pace. Although these cars are not very similar in many ways, the fact of the matter is that there just aren’t that many BEVs on the market today and especially not of the SUV/CUV performance variety. And heck, anything comparing electric cars is exciting to us, not to mention it’s on the Autobahn.

Video Description via nextmove of YouTube: Autobahn Challenge: Will the Jaguar I-PACE keep up with the Tesla Model X? The Jaguar I-PACE is the first real contestor to the Tesla Model X. Journalists like to call it the Tesla Fighter. For the market launch, also Jaguar drew the direct comparison to Model X in a Drag Race Video 0 to 100 km/h. We tested the two in a direct comparison on the German Autobahn and wanted to know which car drives more efficiently and how they compare with regards to charging speed.

About nextmove (translated to English):

At www.nextmove.de you can find out about electric cars, test them extensively and make an informed decision for your next step. On YouTube, we as electric mobility experts report independently on all topics related to buying, charging and driving electric cars. At the center of our videos are the electric cars that have convinced us the most. Currently in our fleet you will find: – Tesla Model 3 – Tesla Model S 75D, 85D, 90D, P90D – Tesla Model X 75D, 90D, P90D – Opel Ampera-e – Nissan Leaf II – Hyundai Ioniq – BMW i3s & i3 – Opel Ampera -e – VW e-Golf – Renault Zoe – Smart EQ – Nissan e-NV200 – Renault Kangoo If a new model on the market, you will find it at our time.

