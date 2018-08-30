In Austria, Electric Car Speed Limit To Be Higher Than ICE

  1. Home
42 M BY VANJA KLJAIC 4

Electric cars allowed to legally travel faster than ICE.

Just recently, Austria has started to implement a 140km/h (86mph) speed limit on some of their autobahns. The Alpine country is also axing the much-debated 110km/h (68mph) night speed limit, in effect from 10 PM – 6 AM on some parts of their high-speed road network. And now, it seems that Austria will pioneer an adjustment for the speed restrictions for electric vehicles traveling in the country’s IG-L-Hundred zone, which covers a total area of 440 kilometers (273 miles).

The updated rules will allow Tesla and other electric vehicle owners to travel up to 130 km/h (80 mph) on the highway, 30 km/h (20 mph) faster than their fossil fuel-powered counterparts. Mind you, the current restrictions on some roads in Tyrol – like the  A 12 Inntal motorway and the A 13 Brenner motorway – are just 100km/h right now. The update covers only electric vehicles, so any plug-in hybrid – like, for example, the BMW i8 – which use an ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) alongside its battery-powered powertrain, will not be able to utilize the updated regulations.

The Austrian Ambient Air Quality Act (IG-L), in short, in particular, transposes several EU directives relating to air pollution control. It pursues important objectives such as sustained protection against harmful and unacceptable air pollutants and preventive reductions in the emission of air pollutants. It basically aims to reduce pollution from NOx gasses in several parts of this Alpine country, helping curb the effects of (mostly) motorway traffic in some parts of their network.

In 2012, for example, heavy goods traffic and private vehicles accounted for almost 40% of traffic-related NOx emissions at the Vomp/Raststätte A 12 measurement point. Delivery vans accounted for some 20% of emissions, while the rest could be attributed to buses and motorcycles. Therefore, a number of traffic restrictions have therefore been enacted (IG-L – Vehicle Prohibitions, IG-L – Speed Restriction). And now, Austria is slated to reduce these restrictions for electric vehicles.

Source: Teslarati

4 Comments on "In Austria, Electric Car Speed Limit To Be Higher Than ICE"

newest oldest most voted
John-EU

So I need the Tesla Model3 ASAP! Preferably with LR-RWD. Please Elon, get the Tilburg facility ready for the Model 3 and listen to your customers!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
31 minutes ago
Benz

Tesla Model S 100D
Tesla Model X 100D

Both will do just fine, and you can order them right now.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
13 minutes ago
Dave100e

"The updated rules will allow Tesla and other electric vehicle owners to travel up to 130 km/h (80 mph) on the highway"

Is this a Tesla site or an EV site, I can't tell anymore?

Is this a Tesla site or an EV site, I can’t tell anymore?

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
12 minutes ago
TM3x2 Chris

This is a Tesla site.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 minutes ago