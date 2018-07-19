In August, BYD Sold Over 20,000 Plug-In Electric Cars In China
Another month, another record.
In August, BYD for the third consecutive month set a new record for plug-in electric car sales in China, reaching 20,845.
The year-over-year growth increased to 90%, while the plug-in share in overall BYD volume stands at 51%.
During the first eight months of2018, BYD sold 110,318 plug-ins (more than in all 12 months of 2017) and now the goal for 200,000 turns out to be achievable in the four remaining months.
Currently, BYD offers six plug-in models. Two of those models are available in both BEV and PHEV versions, so a total of eight options.
BYD sales breakdown:
- Yuan BEV – 4,487 (third month on the market and another record)
- Tang PHEV – 5,043 (second full month of second-generation)
- Qin PHEV – 4,091 + 825 BEV
- e5 – 4,003
- Song PHEV – 1,916 + 83 BEV
- e6 – 397
PHEV and BEVs are selling similarly:
Exciting times with BYD, Tesla, Nissan and BMW vying for the lead in the BEV and PHEV markets! Let’s replace some oil demand!
Bmw makes that list for you?
Sure, … replace it with what?:
“China’s coal consumption appears to be rising at a rapid rate in 2018, erasing several years of low growth and environmental restraint.
In the first five months of the year, China used 870 million metric tons of “thermal” coal, a 12-percent increase from a year earlier, the government’s top planning agency said on June 21.”
China’s Coal Use Climbs Despite Pollution Plans — Radio Free Asia 2018-7-16
/as I’ve mentioned a few times before — China is building coal fired power plants like mad
Oh, .. and it’s not replacing anything:
“There are three major demand centers for oil in the world: The U.S., the European Union, and the Asia Pacific region. Cumulatively, these three areas are responsible for two-thirds of global crude oil demand.
While U.S. demand remains relatively high, it isn’t much higher today than it was at the time of the 1973 oil crisis. Likewise in the European Union demand is actually a bit lower today than it was in 1973.
U.S. consumption is 3.5 million BPD higher than in 1973, which amounts to growth of just under 15% in 45 years. Demand in the EU has declined by 13% since then.
But demand in the Asia Pacific region climbed from 9.1 million BPD in 1973 to 34.6 million BPD in 2017. This 280% increase in demand is the primary reason the global demand curve has marched steadily higher.”
Asia’s Insatiable Oil Demand — Forbes 7-19-18
Please explain how it could be that EVs in China are not replacing oil use. Are you saying if these EVs had not been sold, the people being transported by them would not be being transported by oil powered cars?
I have to agree that at current sales the displacement of oil use is not fast enough. One million EV’s sold is only equal to about 20.000 barrels of oil per day displaced.
I’ll explain it:
China’s oil demand/consumption is not being replaced with anything. It keeps going up. Just like their coal demand/consumption.
The dilemma of bringing oil and/or coal to China is kind of like the dilemma of bringing beer and/or vodka to a frat party —
Q. What will they drink? A. Everything you got. (and then, somebody’s going to have to go out and get some more)
/even though they told you back in Paris that they weren’t going to drink at the party
But it would go up more if it wasn’t for these EVs. Unless you think that the alternative to an EV is no vehicle at all. Which I think would be unrealistic.
Thank you.
So many ppl do NOT think about what is really going on. China is adding more and more coal plant capacity. In addition, at the same time, they are adding lots more nat gas power plants. What is interesting on that, is where are they getting the methane from? Conversion of coal into methane.
So, China’s coal REAL consumption, with associated CO2 is climbing like mad. And that is by design.
China’s goal is to quit importing oil. By moving to EVs, they hope to take over car market, but also destroy the oil companies, esp. Western oil companies.
Nissan and BMW???? Seriously?
So Tesla was #1 in worldwide EV sales in August!
And Model 3 is BY FAR the best-selling EV model in the world.
Looking at those green bars it does seem possible that BYD will sell more than 30,000 Plug-Ins in China in December 2018.
yes it does…
especially considering BYD has a new version of their Qin and Song being released this month if I remember correctly…
And LOL those evil BYDers with no commitment to plugins use the same platform for their ICE, PHEV, and BEVs so they obviously have no commitment to plugins…
On a side note BYD who makes their own battery’s has a shortage of them according to one article I read but they have multiple new battery factories opening in the next couple of years…