In August, BYD Sold Over 20,000 Plug-In Electric Cars In China

BY MARK KANE

Another month, another record.

In August, BYD for the third consecutive month set a new record for plug-in electric car sales in China, reaching 20,845.

The year-over-year growth increased to 90%, while the plug-in share in overall BYD volume stands at 51%.

During the first eight months of2018, BYD sold 110,318 plug-ins (more than in all 12 months of 2017) and now the goal for 200,000 turns out to be achievable in the four remaining months.

Currently, BYD offers six plug-in models. Two of those models are available in both BEV and PHEV versions, so a total of eight options.

BYD sales breakdown:

Yuan BEV – 4,487 (third month on the market and another record)

Tang PHEV – 5,043 (second full month of second-generation)

Qin PHEV – 4,091 + 825 BEV

e5 – 4,003



Song PHEV – 1,916 + 83 BEV



e6 – 397

PHEV and BEVs are selling similarly: