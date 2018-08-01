August 2018 Plug-In Electric Vehicle Sales Soar In U.S.

  1. Home
August goes down in the history books

We estimate a total of 36,380 plug-in electric vehicles were sold in the U.S. in August, compared to last year’s 16,514 and last month’s 29,514. Based on automakers’ sales reports and our estimates, 190,046 plug-in cars have been delivered through the end of August 2018. Needless to say, it was the best month of all time by a long shot! Not to mention the extreme level of other records broken.

Now, four out of five months in 2018 have claimed a spot on our list of top months of all time for U.S. EV sales. Tesla is obviously dominating the U.S. market, as well as making waves globally, not to mention a huge kudos to InsideEVs from CEO Elon Musk, as well as the Model 3 making waves domestically and globally. Too much news on that to share here, but check out our news feed for more coverage.

Top Months for U.S. EV Sales to Date (estimated):

  1. August 2018 – 36,380 
  2. July 2018 – 29,514
  3. March 2018 – 26,373
  4. December 2017 – 26,107
  5. June 2018 – 25,019

The Tesla Model 3 topped our chart by a landslide, with 17,800 estimated deliveries. This makes it eight months in a row that the Model 3 has been the U.S. EV sales leader. At 55,882 estimated sales so far this year, it is so far beyond all other models there’s just no comparison. It also accounts for nearly half of all EV sales in the U.S. for August and more than one-quarter of all EV sales for the year to date.

If you include the Model S and Model X (3rd and 4th on the year, respectively), Tesla delivered an estimated 23,175 vehicles last month, which accounts for about two-thirds of all EVs sold in the U.S. in August. For the year as a whole, Tesla has sold a whopping 84,127 vehicles in the U.S. out of a total of some ~190,000 overall EV sales to date, based on our estimates. Soon, the automaker should be accounting for over half of all electric vehicles sold in the U.S. for 2018.

The Model 3 also outsold all BMW passenger cars in the U.S. in August and broke into the top five best-selling passenger car sales on our shores. These aren’t the only new records broken by the Model 3, the list goes on and on. Whether or not you’re a Tesla fan, this is truly incredible news for EV market share and adoption. The news was so positive and Tesla CEO Elon Musk seemed so confident in our estimates that he tweeted the stories out, which eventually led to InsideEVs sales making national news.

Let’s move along to the other top-selling electric vehicles in the U.S. this August:

Not surprisingly, the Toyota Prius Prime lands in the four-spot for the month and the second-place position for the year as a whole, with sales on the rise from last month, at 2,071.

The Chevrolet Volt significantly surpasses its EV stablemate to grab up the fifth-place position for August based on our estimates (1,825) and remains in the fifth position for the year thus far. Chevrolet Bolt sales were up a touch to 1,225 to put the Bolt in the eighth spot for August and the sixth place position for 2018 as a whole.

The Honda Clarity PHEV and Nissan LEAF were the only other vehicles to sell over 1,000 copies in August, landing the cars in the sixth and seventh positions on our sales chart for the month and No. 7 and 8 on the year, respectively. LEAF sales improved from last month and last year, totaling 1,315 for August 2018. The Clarity keeps pushing along with an estimated 1,495 Plug-in Hybrids delivered in the U.S. last month.

We’ll leave you with some other final data points and another look at our completed sales chart.

Other Statistical Points of Interest from August 2018

Top Manufacturers Of Plug-In Vehicles:

  1. Tesla* – 23,175
  2. General Motors* – 3,073
  3. Toyota – 2,071
  4. BMW Group – 1,836
  5. Honda – 1,689
  6. Nissan –  1,315

Pure Electric Car Market Share vs PHEV In August*

  1. BEV – 26,372
  2. PHEV – 10,008

*Based on estimates due to the lack of U.S. monthly sales reporting by Tesla and GM, as well as BMW i3 splits (BEV + REx), and multiple automakers refusing to reach out or reply related to individual EV sales.

2018 U.S. EV SALESJANFEBMARAPRMAYJUNJULAUGSEPOCTNOVDECTOTAL
Tesla Model 3187524853820375060005902142501780055,882
Toyota Prius Prime 1496205029222626292422371984207118,310
Tesla Model S800112533751250152027501200262514,645
Tesla Model X70097528251025145025501325275013,600
Chevrolet Volt*71398317821325167513361475182511,114
Chevrolet Bolt EV1177142417741275112510831175122510,258
Honda Clarity PHEV*5948811061104916391445144014959,604
Nissan LEAF  1508951500117115761367114913159,123
Ford Fusion Energi6407947827427406045223965,220
BMW 530e*2244136895187299425367494,800
BMW i3 (BEV + REx)  3826239925034245804644184,386
Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid**3754504804256507104506544,194
BMWX5 xDrive 40e*2615966275634993214312643,562
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV3003233732732973903503662,672
Kia Niro PHEV*1552462271202182812253461,818
Fiat 500e**  210235285215250225220751,715
Audi A3 Sportback e-tron*1451992141892672382202401,712
Volvo XC60 PHEV*1091551671412142261852101,407
Mercedes C350e*291722081581661761651701,244
Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid*12493362751681952001,226
BMW 330e*1011422021661501381061921,197
Hyundai IONIQ PHEV*22178218180217143180431,181
Mini Countryman SE PHEV*127100741061632112101281,119
Kia Soul EV1151631571521335713033940
Volvo XC90 T8 PHEV*991069390126133115125887
Porsche Cayenne S-E*11312119726559121545827
Volkswagen e-Golf  17819816412876321832826
smart ED  849010380110126103108804
Kia Optima PHEV*8610315614298839039797
Honda Clarity BEV20310448523712612075765
Mercedes GLE 550e*44701819383758590721
Ford C-Max Energi2341421055718644570
Ford Focus Electric  7073137838850467554
Hyundai Sonata PHEV*5254783867626020431
BMW i83239475764457267423
Mercedes GLC 350e*5575964666065376
Volvo S90 T8 PHEV*2729522930353040272
Hyundai IONIQ EV49360732473521254
BMW 740e*1823316017164018223
Cadillac CT6 PHEV*624174230182623186
Mercedes B250e  40493373001133
Mercedes S550e*1331197781068
2018 U.S. Sales Totals12,04916,84526,37319,55624,31025,01929,51436,380190,046
2017 U.S. Sales Totals11,00412,37518,54213,36716,59617,04615,54016,51421,24214,31517,17826,107199,826
2018 Worldwide Sales*82,00081,000141,000128,450159,346157,933144,975894,704

Above – 2018 Monthly Sales Chart For The Major Plug-In Automakers – *Estimated Sales Numbers – Reconciled on Monthly or Quarterly Totals, ** Estimated (Based on State/Rebate Data and other reports). BEV models are designated with the icon.

6 Comments on "August 2018 Plug-In Electric Vehicle Sales Soar In U.S."

Billy Gomes

it is crazy that BEV’s are outselling PHEV’s by more 2x, i thought for sure the transition would be much slower with more people buying hybrids and PHEV’s than pure EV’s because of the supporting charging infrastructure, great numbers to see. i’m getting more and more optimistic we will transition to BEV’s years faster than i thought possible.

last year electrics were 1% of sales
this year it will be around 1.8%
2019 it should be 2.9%
2020 there should atleast be 1,000,000 ev’s sold in America = 5.8% of sales
2023 = 10%
2030 = we should have full autonomy and car sales will drop to 10% of where they are today according to now you know’s estimates

what a time to be alive!

2 hours ago
Taylor Marks

What’s with the huge slowdown you’re expecting between 2020 and 2023? In 2020, you expect a doubling Y/Y and an increase of 2.9%, but then you expect it to take another 3 years to multiply by 1.7x or increase by 4.2%?

If linear growth was maintained at 2.9%, it would reach 14.5% by 2023, and if the exponential was maintained, it’d be ~45%.

2 hours ago
F150 Brian

Clearly the Model 3 is responsible for most of the growth.
The market not including the Model 3 grew by 12.5% YOY (36,380-17800)/16,514).
That’s not bad too given people would clearly be dropping other options in favour of the Model 3 this year.
Next milestones:
Model 3 sells more than all other plugins combined (in one month, YOY in the US) – probably October.
Model 3 sells more than all other plugins combined (in same month in the US) – when ???

2 hours ago
leafowner

Almost 50% of sales from 1 model — 41 models made up the rest……Please make some more cars like the Model 3 that people WANT to buy!

2 hours ago
Val

This proves once again that people want to buy compelling cars not compliance cars. Ev adoption depends on manufacturers rather than buyers. The transition will be much faster than people think if we are offered the right cars.

1 hour ago
WXY11

The Ioniq PHEV must be limited in availability or something. I’ve never seen one, but the price and specs look good and if it is anything like the Ioniq, I would prefer it over a Prius, which I have owned. There has got to be something besides the car keeping sales so low.

38 minutes ago