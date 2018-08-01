August 2018 Plug-In Electric Vehicle Sales Soar In U.S.
August goes down in the history books
We estimate a total of 36,380 plug-in electric vehicles were sold in the U.S. in August, compared to last year’s 16,514 and last month’s 29,514. Based on automakers’ sales reports and our estimates, 190,046 plug-in cars have been delivered through the end of August 2018. Needless to say, it was the best month of all time by a long shot! Not to mention the extreme level of other records broken.
Now, four out of five months in 2018 have claimed a spot on our list of top months of all time for U.S. EV sales. Tesla is obviously dominating the U.S. market, as well as making waves globally, not to mention a huge kudos to InsideEVs from CEO Elon Musk, as well as the Model 3 making waves domestically and globally. Too much news on that to share here, but check out our news feed for more coverage.
Top Months for U.S. EV Sales to Date (estimated):
- August 2018 – 36,380
- July 2018 – 29,514
- March 2018 – 26,373
- December 2017 – 26,107
- June 2018 – 25,019
The Tesla Model 3 topped our chart by a landslide, with 17,800 estimated deliveries. This makes it eight months in a row that the Model 3 has been the U.S. EV sales leader. At 55,882 estimated sales so far this year, it is so far beyond all other models there’s just no comparison. It also accounts for nearly half of all EV sales in the U.S. for August and more than one-quarter of all EV sales for the year to date.
If you include the Model S and Model X (3rd and 4th on the year, respectively), Tesla delivered an estimated 23,175 vehicles last month, which accounts for about two-thirds of all EVs sold in the U.S. in August. For the year as a whole, Tesla has sold a whopping 84,127 vehicles in the U.S. out of a total of some ~190,000 overall EV sales to date, based on our estimates. Soon, the automaker should be accounting for over half of all electric vehicles sold in the U.S. for 2018.
The Model 3 also outsold all BMW passenger cars in the U.S. in August and broke into the top five best-selling passenger car sales on our shores. These aren’t the only new records broken by the Model 3, the list goes on and on. Whether or not you’re a Tesla fan, this is truly incredible news for EV market share and adoption. The news was so positive and Tesla CEO Elon Musk seemed so confident in our estimates that he tweeted the stories out, which eventually led to InsideEVs sales making national news.
Let’s move along to the other top-selling electric vehicles in the U.S. this August:
Not surprisingly, the Toyota Prius Prime lands in the four-spot for the month and the second-place position for the year as a whole, with sales on the rise from last month, at 2,071.
The Chevrolet Volt significantly surpasses its EV stablemate to grab up the fifth-place position for August based on our estimates (1,825) and remains in the fifth position for the year thus far. Chevrolet Bolt sales were up a touch to 1,225 to put the Bolt in the eighth spot for August and the sixth place position for 2018 as a whole.
The Honda Clarity PHEV and Nissan LEAF were the only other vehicles to sell over 1,000 copies in August, landing the cars in the sixth and seventh positions on our sales chart for the month and No. 7 and 8 on the year, respectively. LEAF sales improved from last month and last year, totaling 1,315 for August 2018. The Clarity keeps pushing along with an estimated 1,495 Plug-in Hybrids delivered in the U.S. last month.
We’ll leave you with some other final data points and another look at our completed sales chart.
Other Statistical Points of Interest from August 2018
Top Manufacturers Of Plug-In Vehicles:
- Tesla* – 23,175
- General Motors* – 3,073
- Toyota – 2,071
- BMW Group – 1,836
- Honda – 1,689
- Nissan – 1,315
Pure Electric Car Market Share vs PHEV In August*
- BEV – 26,372
- PHEV – 10,008
*Based on estimates due to the lack of U.S. monthly sales reporting by Tesla and GM, as well as BMW i3 splits (BEV + REx), and multiple automakers refusing to reach out or reply related to individual EV sales.
|2018 U.S. EV SALES
|JAN
|FEB
|MAR
|APR
|MAY
|JUN
|JUL
|AUG
|SEP
|OCT
|NOV
|DEC
|TOTAL
|Tesla Model 3*
|1875
|2485
|3820
|3750
|6000
|5902
|14250
|17800
|55,882
|Toyota Prius Prime
|1496
|2050
|2922
|2626
|2924
|2237
|1984
|2071
|18,310
|Tesla Model S*
|800
|1125
|3375
|1250
|1520
|2750
|1200
|2625
|14,645
|Tesla Model X*
|700
|975
|2825
|1025
|1450
|2550
|1325
|2750
|13,600
|Chevrolet Volt*
|713
|983
|1782
|1325
|1675
|1336
|1475
|1825
|11,114
|Chevrolet Bolt EV*
|1177
|1424
|1774
|1275
|1125
|1083
|1175
|1225
|10,258
|Honda Clarity PHEV*
|594
|881
|1061
|1049
|1639
|1445
|1440
|1495
|9,604
|Nissan LEAF
|150
|895
|1500
|1171
|1576
|1367
|1149
|1315
|9,123
|Ford Fusion Energi
|640
|794
|782
|742
|740
|604
|522
|396
|5,220
|BMW 530e*
|224
|413
|689
|518
|729
|942
|536
|749
|4,800
|BMW i3 (BEV + REx)
|382
|623
|992
|503
|424
|580
|464
|418
|4,386
|Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid**
|375
|450
|480
|425
|650
|710
|450
|654
|4,194
|BMWX5 xDrive 40e*
|261
|596
|627
|563
|499
|321
|431
|264
|3,562
|Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
|300
|323
|373
|273
|297
|390
|350
|366
|2,672
|Kia Niro PHEV*
|155
|246
|227
|120
|218
|281
|225
|346
|1,818
|Fiat 500e**
|210
|235
|285
|215
|250
|225
|220
|75
|1,715
|Audi A3 Sportback e-tron*
|145
|199
|214
|189
|267
|238
|220
|240
|1,712
|Volvo XC60 PHEV*
|109
|155
|167
|141
|214
|226
|185
|210
|1,407
|Mercedes C350e*
|29
|172
|208
|158
|166
|176
|165
|170
|1,244
|Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid*
|1
|2
|49
|336
|275
|168
|195
|200
|1,226
|BMW 330e*
|101
|142
|202
|166
|150
|138
|106
|192
|1,197
|Hyundai IONIQ PHEV*
|22
|178
|218
|180
|217
|143
|180
|43
|1,181
|Mini Countryman SE PHEV*
|127
|100
|74
|106
|163
|211
|210
|128
|1,119
|Kia Soul EV*
|115
|163
|157
|152
|133
|57
|130
|33
|940
|Volvo XC90 T8 PHEV*
|99
|106
|93
|90
|126
|133
|115
|125
|887
|Porsche Cayenne S-E*
|113
|121
|197
|265
|59
|12
|15
|45
|827
|Volkswagen e-Golf
|178
|198
|164
|128
|76
|32
|18
|32
|826
|smart ED
|84
|90
|103
|80
|110
|126
|103
|108
|804
|Kia Optima PHEV*
|86
|103
|156
|142
|98
|83
|90
|39
|797
|Honda Clarity BEV*
|203
|104
|48
|52
|37
|126
|120
|75
|765
|Mercedes GLE 550e*
|44
|70
|181
|93
|83
|75
|85
|90
|721
|Ford C-Max Energi
|234
|142
|105
|57
|18
|6
|4
|4
|570
|Ford Focus Electric
|70
|73
|137
|83
|88
|50
|46
|7
|554
|Hyundai Sonata PHEV*
|52
|54
|78
|38
|67
|62
|60
|20
|431
|BMW i8
|32
|39
|47
|57
|64
|45
|72
|67
|423
|Mercedes GLC 350e*
|5
|57
|59
|64
|66
|60
|65
|376
|Volvo S90 T8 PHEV*
|27
|29
|52
|29
|30
|35
|30
|40
|272
|Hyundai IONIQ EV*
|49
|3
|60
|7
|32
|47
|35
|21
|254
|BMW 740e*
|18
|23
|31
|60
|17
|16
|40
|18
|223
|Cadillac CT6 PHEV*
|6
|24
|17
|42
|30
|18
|26
|23
|186
|Mercedes B250e
|40
|49
|33
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|133
|Mercedes S550e*
|13
|3
|11
|9
|7
|7
|8
|10
|68
|2018 U.S. Sales Totals
|12,049
|16,845
|26,373
|19,556
|24,310
|25,019
|29,514
|36,380
|190,046
|2017 U.S. Sales Totals
|11,004
|12,375
|18,542
|13,367
|16,596
|17,046
|15,540
|16,514
|21,242
|14,315
|17,178
|26,107
|199,826
|2018 Worldwide Sales*
|82,000
|81,000
|141,000
|128,450
|159,346
|157,933
|144,975
|894,704
Above – 2018 Monthly Sales Chart For The Major Plug-In Automakers – *Estimated Sales Numbers – Reconciled on Monthly or Quarterly Totals, ** Estimated (Based on State/Rebate Data and other reports). BEV models are designated with the icon.
6 Comments on "August 2018 Plug-In Electric Vehicle Sales Soar In U.S."
it is crazy that BEV’s are outselling PHEV’s by more 2x, i thought for sure the transition would be much slower with more people buying hybrids and PHEV’s than pure EV’s because of the supporting charging infrastructure, great numbers to see. i’m getting more and more optimistic we will transition to BEV’s years faster than i thought possible.
last year electrics were 1% of sales
this year it will be around 1.8%
2019 it should be 2.9%
2020 there should atleast be 1,000,000 ev’s sold in America = 5.8% of sales
2023 = 10%
2030 = we should have full autonomy and car sales will drop to 10% of where they are today according to now you know’s estimates
what a time to be alive!
What’s with the huge slowdown you’re expecting between 2020 and 2023? In 2020, you expect a doubling Y/Y and an increase of 2.9%, but then you expect it to take another 3 years to multiply by 1.7x or increase by 4.2%?
If linear growth was maintained at 2.9%, it would reach 14.5% by 2023, and if the exponential was maintained, it’d be ~45%.
Clearly the Model 3 is responsible for most of the growth.
The market not including the Model 3 grew by 12.5% YOY (36,380-17800)/16,514).
That’s not bad too given people would clearly be dropping other options in favour of the Model 3 this year.
Next milestones:
Model 3 sells more than all other plugins combined (in one month, YOY in the US) – probably October.
Model 3 sells more than all other plugins combined (in same month in the US) – when ???
Almost 50% of sales from 1 model — 41 models made up the rest……Please make some more cars like the Model 3 that people WANT to buy!
This proves once again that people want to buy compelling cars not compliance cars. Ev adoption depends on manufacturers rather than buyers. The transition will be much faster than people think if we are offered the right cars.
The Ioniq PHEV must be limited in availability or something. I’ve never seen one, but the price and specs look good and if it is anything like the Ioniq, I would prefer it over a Prius, which I have owned. There has got to be something besides the car keeping sales so low.