August 2018 Plug-In Electric Vehicle Sales Soar In U.S.

3 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

August goes down in the history books

We estimate a total of 36,380 plug-in electric vehicles were sold in the U.S. in August, compared to last year’s 16,514 and last month’s 29,514. Based on automakers’ sales reports and our estimates, 190,046 plug-in cars have been delivered through the end of August 2018. Needless to say, it was the best month of all time by a long shot! Not to mention the extreme level of other records broken.

Now, four out of five months in 2018 have claimed a spot on our list of top months of all time for U.S. EV sales. Tesla is obviously dominating the U.S. market, as well as making waves globally, not to mention a huge kudos to InsideEVs from CEO Elon Musk, as well as the Model 3 making waves domestically and globally. Too much news on that to share here, but check out our news feed for more coverage.

Top Months for U.S. EV Sales to Date (estimated):

The Tesla Model 3 topped our chart by a landslide, with 17,800 estimated deliveries. This makes it eight months in a row that the Model 3 has been the U.S. EV sales leader. At 55,882 estimated sales so far this year, it is so far beyond all other models there’s just no comparison. It also accounts for nearly half of all EV sales in the U.S. for August and more than one-quarter of all EV sales for the year to date.

If you include the Model S and Model X (3rd and 4th on the year, respectively), Tesla delivered an estimated 23,175 vehicles last month, which accounts for about two-thirds of all EVs sold in the U.S. in August. For the year as a whole, Tesla has sold a whopping 84,127 vehicles in the U.S. out of a total of some ~190,000 overall EV sales to date, based on our estimates. Soon, the automaker should be accounting for over half of all electric vehicles sold in the U.S. for 2018.

The Model 3 also outsold all BMW passenger cars in the U.S. in August and broke into the top five best-selling passenger car sales on our shores. These aren’t the only new records broken by the Model 3, the list goes on and on. Whether or not you’re a Tesla fan, this is truly incredible news for EV market share and adoption. The news was so positive and Tesla CEO Elon Musk seemed so confident in our estimates that he tweeted the stories out, which eventually led to InsideEVs sales making national news.

Let’s move along to the other top-selling electric vehicles in the U.S. this August:

Not surprisingly, the Toyota Prius Prime lands in the four-spot for the month and the second-place position for the year as a whole, with sales on the rise from last month, at 2,071.

The Chevrolet Volt significantly surpasses its EV stablemate to grab up the fifth-place position for August based on our estimates (1,825) and remains in the fifth position for the year thus far. Chevrolet Bolt sales were up a touch to 1,225 to put the Bolt in the eighth spot for August and the sixth place position for 2018 as a whole.

The Honda Clarity PHEV and Nissan LEAF were the only other vehicles to sell over 1,000 copies in August, landing the cars in the sixth and seventh positions on our sales chart for the month and No. 7 and 8 on the year, respectively. LEAF sales improved from last month and last year, totaling 1,315 for August 2018. The Clarity keeps pushing along with an estimated 1,495 Plug-in Hybrids delivered in the U.S. last month.

We’ll leave you with some other final data points and another look at our completed sales chart.

Other Statistical Points of Interest from August 2018

Top Manufacturers Of Plug-In Vehicles:

Tesla* – 23,175 General Motors* – 3,073 Toyota – 2,071 BMW Group – 1,836 Honda – 1,689 Nissan – 1,315

Pure Electric Car Market Share vs PHEV In August*

BEV – 26,372 PHEV – 10,008

*Based on estimates due to the lack of U.S. monthly sales reporting by Tesla and GM, as well as BMW i3 splits (BEV + REx), and multiple automakers refusing to reach out or reply related to individual EV sales.

Above – 2018 Monthly Sales Chart For The Major Plug-In Automakers – *Estimated Sales Numbers – Reconciled on Monthly or Quarterly Totals, ** Estimated (Based on State/Rebate Data and other reports). BEV models are designated with the icon.