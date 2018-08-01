2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Will August EV deliveries raise our confidence about a whopping 300K U.S. electric car sales for 2018?

***UPDATE #2: September 4, 2018 @ 2:30 PM EST – A few other automakers have also released sales charts ahead of the official U.S. reporting date. We’ve added them to the monthly sales scorecard. Stay tuned for GM and Tesla numbers, as well as our August report card tomorrow.

***UPDATE: September 4, 2018 @ 11:55 AM EST – As you may have already noticed, Nissan published its sales data early. The official date for U.S. motor vehicles sales reporting is tomorrow, September 5th, per the economic calendar. However, a few automakers, especially those that are foreign-based, may report today unexpectedly. Toyota has also posted deliveries. We’ve updated our monthly sales scorecard to reflect Nissan LEAF and Toyota Prius Prime sales. The remainder will come on the monthly report card, along with periodic updates to our sales scorecard beginning tomorrow morning.

August 2018 will mark the 35th month of consecutive year-over-year monthly sales gains for plug-in vehicles.

Every month InsideEVs tracks all the plug-in EV sales/deliveries for the United States by automaker and brand. To say that 2018 has been an interesting year would be a massive understatement. January came and put a bit of doubt into many of us, but as the year moved forward, the momentum changed. In fact, three of the five best-selling months of all time for electric vehicles have all happened this year. August is sure to make the list and highly likely to top it.

While July didn’t quite reach our estimate of 30K plug-in electric vehicles sold, it was still another promising month for the segment. Historically, July sales have failed to pass June sales, primarily because June is the end of the quarter. With that being said, August deliveries have always exceeded that of July and we’re very confident that this August will follow suit.

Top Months for U.S. EV Sales to Date (estimated):

Thus far, an estimated 153,666 plug-in electric vehicles have been sold in the U.S. in 2018. We have passed the halfway point for the year, with only five months to go. However, with the end of the year usually comes accelerated progress. For this reason, we anticipate each of the next five months will be another winner. We may finally be at the point that we can confidently say 2018 will eclipse the 300K-mark, but there’s no way to know for sure.

In July 2018, EV sales were nearly double that of 2017. August should have no problem proving 100-percent growth year-over-year. In August 2017, 16,516 plug-ins were sold. Will we see deliveries north of 33,000 this August? We believe the number will be even higher. It wouldn’t surprise us if sales surpassed 34,000.

Keep yourself tuned in and refreshing the pages during the coming days as we put the numbers to the dialogue. We will begin reporting sales tomorrow morning (September 5, 2018) and continue through the end of the week. For now, check out some questions to consider. If you have a compelling question for August, drop it in the comment section and we just might add it to the monthly report card.

In the meantime, what are your estimates? Particular models … overall for the month … end-of-year numbers?

Questions entering August:

