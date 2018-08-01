UPDATE #2: August 2018 Plug-In Electric Vehicle Sales: What To Expect?
2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 43
Will August EV deliveries raise our confidence about a whopping 300K U.S. electric car sales for 2018?
***UPDATE #2: September 4, 2018 @ 2:30 PM EST – A few other automakers have also released sales charts ahead of the official U.S. reporting date. We’ve added them to the monthly sales scorecard. Stay tuned for GM and Tesla numbers, as well as our August report card tomorrow.
***UPDATE: September 4, 2018 @ 11:55 AM EST – As you may have already noticed, Nissan published its sales data early. The official date for U.S. motor vehicles sales reporting is tomorrow, September 5th, per the economic calendar. However, a few automakers, especially those that are foreign-based, may report today unexpectedly. Toyota has also posted deliveries. We’ve updated our monthly sales scorecard to reflect Nissan LEAF and Toyota Prius Prime sales. The remainder will come on the monthly report card, along with periodic updates to our sales scorecard beginning tomorrow morning.
August 2018 will mark the 35th month of consecutive year-over-year monthly sales gains for plug-in vehicles.
Every month InsideEVs tracks all the plug-in EV sales/deliveries for the United States by automaker and brand. To say that 2018 has been an interesting year would be a massive understatement. January came and put a bit of doubt into many of us, but as the year moved forward, the momentum changed. In fact, three of the five best-selling months of all time for electric vehicles have all happened this year. August is sure to make the list and highly likely to top it.
While July didn’t quite reach our estimate of 30K plug-in electric vehicles sold, it was still another promising month for the segment. Historically, July sales have failed to pass June sales, primarily because June is the end of the quarter. With that being said, August deliveries have always exceeded that of July and we’re very confident that this August will follow suit.
Top Months for U.S. EV Sales to Date (estimated):
- July 2018 – 29,514
- March 2018 – 26,373
- December 2017 – 26,107
- June 2018 – 25,179
- December 2016 – 24,785
Thus far, an estimated 153,666 plug-in electric vehicles have been sold in the U.S. in 2018. We have passed the halfway point for the year, with only five months to go. However, with the end of the year usually comes accelerated progress. For this reason, we anticipate each of the next five months will be another winner. We may finally be at the point that we can confidently say 2018 will eclipse the 300K-mark, but there’s no way to know for sure.
In July 2018, EV sales were nearly double that of 2017. August should have no problem proving 100-percent growth year-over-year. In August 2017, 16,516 plug-ins were sold. Will we see deliveries north of 33,000 this August? We believe the number will be even higher. It wouldn’t surprise us if sales surpassed 34,000.
Check Out: Contributor Josh Bryant’s 2018 yearly sales predictions here
Keep yourself tuned in and refreshing the pages during the coming days as we put the numbers to the dialogue. We will begin reporting sales tomorrow morning (September 5, 2018) and continue through the end of the week. For now, check out some questions to consider. If you have a compelling question for August, drop it in the comment section and we just might add it to the monthly report card.
In the meantime, what are your estimates? Particular models … overall for the month … end-of-year numbers?
Questions entering August:
- How high will Tesla Model 3 U.S. sales soar above all others?
- Can Tesla continue to maintain reasonable U.S. delivery numbers for the Model S and Model X, despite the growing Model 3 production ramp?
- Will Toyota Prius Prime deliveries jump back up after two months of lower sales numbers?
- Now that the Chevrolet Volt has surpassed the Chevrolet Bolt EV for overall sales on the year, will it pull even further ahead or will Bolt sales begin to improve?
- 2018 Nissan LEAF sales were down in June and July, but still, the car has seen U.S. delivery numbers over 1,000 for five consecutive months. Will sales improve as the year moves on or continue to slide as customers are waiting for the upcoming 2019 model?
- Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid sales have really impressed, especially in the last three months. How many did Honda deliver in August?
- Did Jaguar log any U.S. I-Pace deliveries in the month of August?
***InsideEVs’ journalist Wade Malone provided sales estimations and related analysis.
Categories: Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Fiat, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes, Mini, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Porsche, Sales, Smart, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo
Leave a Reply
43 Comments on "UPDATE #2: August 2018 Plug-In Electric Vehicle Sales: What To Expect?"
Tesla Model 3 deliveries in the US in August 2018: more than 16,000.
15k-18k range
My guess: 18,349 TM3s delivered in August.
Model 3 US sales for August 2018 could beat the total US EV market sales for August 2017 (16,514).
That would be a truly significant milestone.
🙂
I am an eternal optimistic 21K
20K
In response to #7 (Jaguar iPace), if they did, Waymo bought ’em. I’d love to know if an individual owner picked one up.
May be David Green got the much touted IPace
He probably has 7 of them. One for each mansion he owns on each continent. He owns a big company and knows lots of important people…according to him.
6 is the more likely number. I don’t think anyone has a private residence in Antarctica.
Nissan Leaf 1315.
Yeah, I am pretty sure, hahah
The 2019 MY Bolt EVs have arrived and Bolt EV inventories have increased. On the other hand only the 2018 MY Nissan Leaf is available and inventories lag behind Bolt EV inventory levels. Unless Nissan did some deep discounting and there was a lot of bargain seekers in the market, I think the Bolt EV will show a sales edge in August.
Getting mine tomorrow.
In question #1 you might want to add: What was Tesla Model 3 rank among all passenger cars in August? Did passenger cars above it in rank drop? Rank among all vehicles in August?
It is no longer just about who sells more PEVs in a small niche market. It is time to start comparing the front runner(s) to the mainstream.
All mid size sedans…
I’m really surprised the Hyundai Ioniq BEV sales are so horrible, I was sure the Ioniq was going to be a player. I guess Hyundai never intended the Ioniq BEV to be anything more than a compliance car in the US.
I’m starting to get the impression that the Kona BEV won’t sell any better than the Ioniq BEV . The Kona BEV performance is only a marginal improvement over the Bolt EV and the MY 2019 Nissan Leaf and I doubt Hyundai will try to compete in this struggling US. Until Hyundai takes BEV sales seriously, I doubt we will see more than token numbers of the Ioniq BEV and the Kona BEV.
It is unfortunate, they just don’t get much attention in the US market. I can’t easily buy one where I am located, but I can buy a Bolt EV or Nissan Leaf easily enough, or even an i3 if I get a REx version (would have to truck a BEV back or drive 30 mph on back roads with the climate off to get it home). They already seem heavily inventory constrained for Kona so I don’t see that improving anytime soon.
I can’t wait to see the real Kona sticker price, not estimations.
Some of these companies only cover the California market: CARB credits.
Model 3 sales will continue to increase as they ramp-up. Probably 6k a week by the 3rd quarter.
I think all others will just plod along at their normal sales rates. Nothing spectacular.
Exactly, and all the “competition” seems to be aiming for 30 to 50k per year numbers (1/10 of what Tesla is coming with) at a price too high for most. I appreciate their effort, but they won’t do much to slow sales loss to Tesla.
New car inventories of the Ford Focus Electric are nonexistent. Dealers are asking over MSRP for the few new FFEs that are left. Even inventories of used FFEs are very limited and used FFE prices appear to be going up.
It appears that the FFE is already becoming a collectible. I always thought the FFE is an excellent entry level EV. Maybe the FFE will do better in the used car market than it did on the new car market.
Seems like all used EVs are bumping up a bit in value, or flat/no depreciation from the past year or two (!) in some cases.
I love my FFE – no complaints. It does everything I need it to do.
To discuss sales without discussing availability makes no sense. For instance, Chevy Bolt sells good or bad? Well…how many do they make? How relevant is to compare sales if they don’t build enough of them?
How does it not make sense? The sales number reflects both the commitment of the manufacturer to the segment and the public’s desire for the product. Chevy has made it clear they aren’t committed to the segment and the public is meh on the product.
you see? exactly what I was saying. Chevy convinced you that the public is “meh”, still, the waiting line is huge in Canada, thousands deposits got reimbursed in Norway and so on.
I agree, I think it is very important. I always discuss this fact in the main Bolt/Volt sales articles.
https://insideevs.com/july-2018-chevrolet-bolt-and-volt-sales-estimates/
https://insideevs.com/bolt-ev-continues-to-shine-in-south-korea/
Bolt inventories hit yearly lows in Q2 and didn’t start to recover until late July.
Things are looking up, however. I will have final estimates tomorrow and will include a discussion of the upward inventory swing.
Only 2,071 Toyota PPs. Not very encouraging for them to ever hit mainstream levels. In fact, the entire Prius family has been on a constant down-slide the last 6 years.
I agree, Toyota faces a lot of plug-in competition and the allure of Prius is slowly wearing off.
Too bad they keep investing in the fuel cell vehicles instead of creating proper BEVs.
Comparing it to the 2018 Volt or Bolt sales of which neither have ever hit 1800 for any month of 2018 must mean neither of them are “mainstream”.
32 e-Golfs
e-Golfs are hard to find, I don’t think VW is sending them to the dealers lately.
I predict only 12 e-Golfs delivered in August.
32 is not a prediction, it’s the actual number. Sorry, didn’t include the link: https://media.vw.com/releases/1071
ok then, my prediction was wrong again:)
However your observation is right. VW has managed to sell a good number of plugins in Europe, but not in the US. We sort of feel left out.
They sold 54 e-Golf in Sweden in August.
K = Kelvin, k = kilo = 1000.
I’m definitely hoping that sales will be above 300K, but it still looks like the market is pretty cold and yet to break the melting point of hydrodioxide. 😉 Maybe it can even reach 313,15K this year, really hitting that sales fever by the end of the year!
“K = Kelvin, k = kilo = 1000. ”
Thanks for the Edumakation sir!
🙂
I’m curious to see if the Bolt can come back against the Volt this month. Fascinating to see it fall behind this year after it handily out sold the Volt last year.
The Bolt, and no doubt other EVs, were sold on the idea that they were better than waiting for the Telsa M3, and also would enjoy the tax rebate longer. Now both of these advantages are going away. More likely the Bolt sales continue to head down.
They are still cheaper than the Model 3 with credits/rebates or not, and have the same utility as daily drivers.