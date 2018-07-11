In August, More Than 92,000 Plug-In Electric Cars Were Sold In China

4 H BY MARK KANE

August 2018 was the second best month ever for plug-in car sales in China

Plug-in electric cars reached a record 5.2% market share in August, as sales hit nearly 93,000 (up 62% year-over-year). The other major factor is that China was responsible for almost half of global plug-in car sales.

During the first eight months of the year, sales exceeded 545,000 at an average market share of 3.1%.

Not the BYD Yuan, as in July, but BYD Tang was the top-selling model in August with 5,043 sales. The second-generation of the SUV, equipped with 20 kWh or 24 kWh batteries, is now at #16 YTD and with a chance to beat the previous monthly record of 5,503 set by first-generation in 2015. BYD Yuan promoted on #19 with not own record of 4,487 sales last month.

Ranking leader BAIC EC-Series attracted 3,028 sales – far from its best times, but probably enough to to bring victory to December.

The other strong result comes from the Geely Emgrand EV (4,647), Chery eQ (4,613) and JAC iEV S/E (4,450).

Tesla apparently sold less than 200 Model X, while the NIO 1,296 ES8.

Source: EV Sales Blog