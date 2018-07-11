  1. Home
In August, More Than 92,000 Plug-In Electric Cars Were Sold In China

BY MARK KANE

August 2018 was the second best month ever for plug-in car sales in China

Plug-in electric cars reached a record 5.2% market share in August, as sales hit nearly 93,000 (up 62% year-over-year). The other major factor is that China was responsible for almost half of global plug-in car sales.

During the first eight months of the year, sales exceeded 545,000 at an average market share of 3.1%.

EV news from China
In August, BYD Sold Over 20,000 Plug-In Electric Cars In China
New BYD Tang Boasts 50-Mile Electric Range, 20 kWh Battery
BYD Refreshes New Song & Qin Pro PHEVs & BEVs: Range Up To 310 Miles

Not the BYD Yuan, as in July, but BYD Tang was the top-selling model in August with 5,043 sales. The second-generation of the SUV, equipped with 20 kWh or 24 kWh batteries, is now at #16 YTD and with a chance to beat the previous monthly record of 5,503 set by first-generation in 2015. BYD Yuan promoted on #19 with not own record of 4,487 sales last month.

Ranking leader BAIC EC-Series attracted 3,028 sales – far from its best times, but probably enough to to bring victory to December.

The other strong result comes from the Geely Emgrand EV (4,647), Chery eQ (4,613) and JAC iEV S/E (4,450).

Tesla apparently sold less than 200 Model X, while the NIO 1,296 ES8.

Plug-in electric car sales in China – August 2018

Source: EV Sales Blog

Ron M

Disappointment that a Tesla didn’t make it into the top 20. I thought previously they did get the TMS and TMX in the top 20.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
REXisKing

If the SEC kills Tesla, this is where your next car will be from, while GM and Ford go bankrupt.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Ron M

Tesla will not go away the worst that will happen is a legacy company buys Tesla or a company like GE that’s dying buys Tesla before GE goes into the dust bin of history. Even. Berkshire Hathaway could buy it. Buffett bought Apple long after it’s rise. Also having Warren on the board would give investors instant reassurance.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Gazz

That’s not even on the table. At most Tesla carries on without Musk. He is replaceable.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
REXisKing

No. Musk’s innovation rate, is far higher, than any other CEO in the industry, except maybe Besos?

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Benz

“During the first eight months of the year, sales exceeded 545,000 at an average market share of 3.1%.”

The 1 million milestone will probably not be reached in 2018.

Though, it will be close.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Ron M

Wow in 8 months the Chinese bought a little more than 17.500,000 cars. I remember when the US was the largest car market.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Billy Gomes

with tesla’s exponential growth this year, could BEV’s in the US beat 3.1% in market share?

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Ron M

Well I’m hoping for 350,000 plug-ins sold in US for 2018. It’s expected that 17,500,000 light vehicles will be sold in US so that only gets it to 2%. Hopefully we get to 3-4% next year.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
TJKR

Tang is an interesting name for a car in China. In Mandrin it’s sugar or soup. Imagine GM naming a car the Chevy Soup or Chevy Sugar.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Ron M

So in China if you ask for a cup of Tang what do you get soup or sugar?

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
TJKR

If you order a cup of soup, you’ll get a cup of sugar. If you order a cup of sugar, you get a cup of soup. That is why I don’t live in China.

26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago
Some Guy

And etron has a very bad association in French.
Imagine some car company would name a vehicle like that. Oh wait, Audi did just that.
Well, still not as bad as the Mitsubishi Pajero in Spain…

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
TJKR

ha!.. etron.. I had to Google translate that one. The worst name for a car was the Ford Probe.

11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago