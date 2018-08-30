Audi & Umicore Team Up For Recycling Of Li-Ion Batteries

49 M BY MARK KANE

95% of valuable battery materials can be recycled

Audi, in partnership with Umicore, develops closed-loop battery recycling, which means that valuable battery materials will be recycled for use in the same application in a new battery pack.

The research in small-scale was done using batteries from the A3 e-tron plug-in hybrids and on the lab level up to 95% of valuable battery materials (such as cobalt, nickel and copper) was able to be recycled.

Because batteries contain a lot of not so valuable materials, we don’t know what amount will be recycled and what utilized, but it seems less than 95%.

The recycled materials will go to a raw materials bank and when their purity is sufficient, new batteries can be made.