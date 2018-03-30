Audi To Begin Taking E-Tron SUV Reservations In U.S. On September 17

2 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

U.S. customers will be able to configure and reserve their 2019 Audi e-tron, the first all-electric vehicle from Audi

For Audi, the transition to electric vehicles is one of the most important goals that the company has ever faced. With an ever-changing market, a complete change in the POV from car customers, joined by the dieselgate fallout, all make the German car maker eye EVs as the way out. While EVs may not be their only focal point, they are surely going to grab a large chunk of sales in the forthcoming years. For Audi, the e-Tron – an electric SUV that includes integrated digital tools and in-home charging solutions – will be a great showcase of how the market reacts to their electric cars.

Hence, after years in the making, Audi is finally going to release the full e-tron specifications, pricing and an online configurator, all on September 17th, allowing potential customers to reserve their vehicle with a refundable $1,000 reservation fee.

While Tesla Motors and some other car makers have already dipped into the reservation option pool for their vehicles, this signifies a big change for Audi. In turn, this new Audi reservation system is part of how Audi of America will create a digital ecosystem for Audi owners to confidently go electric. When customers place a reservation, they will be able to track it online, checking daily for progress updates on the build process for their all-new fully electric E-Tron SUV (Sports Utility Vehicle). Additional information will be shared by Audi on this new ecosystem the pending San Francisco event.

“We’re introducing a premium, customer-centric vehicle in a premium, customer-centric way,” said Scott Keogh, president of Audi of America. “With our owners and our dealers, this process allows us to offer transparency from the reservation and build all the way through delivery.”

The Audi e-tron is a fully electric SUV that’s aimed at the upper, premium market. Audi promises a progressive design, an advanced electric powertrain, followed by world-class driving dynamics and build quality that customers expect from such a luxury brand. The first e-trons are expected to hit the showrooms in the first part of 2019. While this SUV will be the first of three battery-electric vehicles that Audi plans to debut by 2020, the Ingolstadt based carmaker predicts that nearly 30 percent of its customers in the U.S. anticipated going electric by 2025.

