Audi S5 Versus Tesla Model S: Which Would You Choose?

4 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

You all know which car InsideEVs would choose, but, aside from powertrain, what really sets these cars apart?

Yes, of course we’d pick the Tesla Model S without even watching the video. This is also the case with many of our readers. Even electric cars supporters who don’t specifically support Tesla would likely agree that zero tailpipe emissions is the way to go. But, most people out there are still all in on ICE cars. Not to mention the fact that the Audi S5 is a highly sought-after vehicle. So, what sets these two cars apart. How do we get a traditional car fan to stand among the converted?

This YouTuber is saving up to buy a Tesla Model S and eventually get rid of his Audi S5. He was fortunate to finally get a chance to check out the Tesla and take it for a ride. What are his first impressions?

He loves the Model S since it looks much like the Audi S5. Though, he admits that the electric car’s interior quality is not up to par with the Audi. Overall, he enjoys his test drive, as well as all the special features. He’s especially impressed with the car’s acceleration, which comes as no surprise. Now we just need Audi to come out with an all-electric S5! Check out the video to learn more. Then share us your opinion in the comment section below.

Video Description via WiZe1972 on YouTube: Audi S5 VS Tesla Model S – Which one would you choose?

