Audi S5 Versus Tesla Model S: Which Would You Choose?
You all know which car InsideEVs would choose, but, aside from powertrain, what really sets these cars apart?
Yes, of course we’d pick the Tesla Model S without even watching the video. This is also the case with many of our readers. Even electric cars supporters who don’t specifically support Tesla would likely agree that zero tailpipe emissions is the way to go. But, most people out there are still all in on ICE cars. Not to mention the fact that the Audi S5 is a highly sought-after vehicle. So, what sets these two cars apart. How do we get a traditional car fan to stand among the converted?
This YouTuber is saving up to buy a Tesla Model S and eventually get rid of his Audi S5. He was fortunate to finally get a chance to check out the Tesla and take it for a ride. What are his first impressions?
He loves the Model S since it looks much like the Audi S5. Though, he admits that the electric car’s interior quality is not up to par with the Audi. Overall, he enjoys his test drive, as well as all the special features. He’s especially impressed with the car’s acceleration, which comes as no surprise. Now we just need Audi to come out with an all-electric S5! Check out the video to learn more. Then share us your opinion in the comment section below.
Video Description via WiZe1972 on YouTube:
Audi S5 VS Tesla Model S – Which one would you choose?
TESLA MODEL S
12 Comments on "Audi S5 Versus Tesla Model S: Which Would You Choose?"
The S5 if it was electric.
Teslas interieur quality (not design) just does not do it for me.
But since its not, i‘ll take the tesla.
This comparison video by WiZe of an Audii vs. Tesla is well done and should be watched by the BOD and entire executive management team of Audi.
The video perfectly illustrates what Audi is up against with Tesla from an existing Audi customer perspective and why Audi is loosing existing Audi customer base to Tesla.
… Here is the thing Audi is facing:
WiZe apparently has a decent YouTube following of over 11K… many of his YouTube subscribers seem to be fellow Audi enthusiasts… his videos are honest and well done. WiZe’s Audi vs. Tesla comparison video has now given a bunch of existing Audi customers a good reason to test drive a Tesla.
If WiZe does eventually trade in his Audi for a Tesla and starts cranking out YouTube Tesla videos then that’s another social media influencing point actively promoting Tesla…
Multiply that by the thousands of Audi customers that are social media active and have or are in-process of jumping over to Tesla.
The recent Audi e-tron reveal shows that EV is seriously on Audii’s agenda but Audi needs to big time get their EV program substantial more priority because Audi is today facing defection of existing core Audi customer base to Tesla.
What baffles me when I see this comparisons is that noone ever takes into account the fact that Tesla Service in Europe is virtually non existent.
There are 5 tesla centers in the whole France, 2 in Italy and a handful in other countries, I would never buy a car that I cannot service or repair near my home, not to mention the fact that you can’t find parts anywhere.
I think it will take years for Tesla to be a serious alternative in Europe
@Hans said: “Tesla Service in Europe is virtually non existent…. I think it will take years for Tesla to be a serious alternative in Europe.”
—————-
Tesla is *already* a serious alternative in Western Europe by Tesla *already* having taken a large portion of the Western Europe large luxury sedan market share.
Here is map of the Western Europe Tesla Service Centers which shows there is a Tesla Sevice Center in most major cities:
https://www.tesla.com/findus?v=2&search=Germany&bounds=54.974621316011635%2C11.915480445538151%2C49.962001943290254%2C-3.992722679461849&zoom=6&filters=service
There are also Mobile Tesla Serive Rovers that cover much of the area between Tesla Service Centers.
When Tesla Model 3 becomes widely available in Western Europe (which will be soon) it will further accelerate the build of additional Tesla Service Centers.
As a side note:
Most Tesla owners require very little servicing. On the other hand ICE owners are more in need of nearby serive centers because they require regular service for ICE engine R&M for example oil changes which are not needed for a Tesla.
When your frequency of service or repair is a fraction of what it would be for ICE why would this remain a showstopper? And especially when the other benefits are weighed!
Interesting how he discusses fit and finish quality, but doesn’t really cover how dated vent louvers, knobs, and buttons look in the Audi. I think the minimalistic interior of Teslas can be initially be confused with lesser quality to new drivers, who are used to knobs, buttons, and chachki bling that Teslas control simply from their panel screen. Of course, I’ll admit that opinions don’t represent fact, and we all constantly argue over aesthetics, as if opinion somehow it can be quantified like 0-60 times, and it can’t. The guy in this video said he tends to listen to the majority of folks who say that Tesla is crap and to wait on Teslas for a couple more years (not sure why), and follows it up by talking about the pleasure of hearing the sounds and switching gears in ICE driving. 2 such opinions that folks like me disagree with, in my humble opinion.
My takeaway from comparison videos like these: a subjective guy uses subjective metrics to come up with a final subjective opinion.
Exactly my thoughts!
I rented an Audi A6 last summer as part of a 2 weeks vacation in Europe. And it felt just plain dated to have all these knobs and buttons and what not. To me the interior of the Tesla has nothing to envy to these designs.
And the noise of the Audi engine when trying to accelerate on the highway, antiquated.
Going further in the comparison of fossil vs electric, the stop/start system felt like such a kludge. Often stopping the engine at a traffic light when the wheels were not oriented correctly. I had to quickly readjust my direction on restarting. Reminded me somehow of a hard disk going into sleep mode to conserve energy. A kludge for an old technology (hard disk) trying to compete with a much superior technology (SSD).
None of them. In the premium category i would much rather have an electric BMW.
Today, for where I live and the way I use the car, I choose the Audi. But not the S5, but the S4 Avant. Anyway for me a good advise is probably wait if you can, about 2-4 years to get more and better EV offert from all makers.
I’m curious- wait for what? More range? Faster charging? And continue to drive ICE in the interim for the next 2-4 years?
No contest, the TESLA because of it track record for excellence and innovation across the board, with Audi you will get to know you dealer very well as it will always be in the shop like their. ICE cars.