Audi RS Q8 Might Use Panamera Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain
JUN 28 2018 BY ADRIAN PADEANU 3
With 670 electrified horses on tap, it would be the most powerful production Audi ever.
It was only about three weeks ago when Audi finally dipped its toes in the coupe-SUV segment with the Q8 and now fresh (unconfirmed) details have emerged about the fully fledged RS version of the company’s flagship SUV. The high-riding vehicle currently in the works at Audi Sport has been caught testing multiple times already and it will allegedly be more powerful than even the mighty Lamborghini Urus with which it shares many of the bits and pieces.
While the raging bull on stilts from Sant’Agata Bolognese has to make do with “only” 641 horsepower, the Audi RS Q8 will apparently up the power ante to a meaty 670 hp by sourcing its powertrain from the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. If it will pack the same amount of combined torque, it means the RS-badged SUV will deliver a whopping 626 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) to perfectly match the aforementioned Urus.
Should these numbers pan out, it means the RS Q8 will become Audi’s most powerful production car ever, thus eclipsing the mighty R8 V10 Plus. It goes without saying it won’t be quicker or faster than the supercar because of the SUV’s considerably higher curb weight, but it will be competent enough to fight other super SUVs like the BMW X6 M, Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe, and the Range Rover Sport SVR.
Beyond the electrified powertrain, the Audi RS Q8 is expected to get a slew of other upgrades over the standard model. Four-wheel could come as standard (it’s an option on the Q8), as will the RS-specific oval exhaust tips along with a meaner body worthy of the “RS” badge. Chassis tweaks, a stiffer suspension setup, beefier brakes, and shiny new wheels will further separate it from the lesser Q8s.
Previewed last year by the Q8 Sport concept, the production-ready Audi RS Q8 should debut in production guise before the end of the decade.
Source: Autocar
I absolutely love that the electrification of autos is creating a new horsepower war, bring it on! #getoutanddrive
To be honest we get to a point where if you don’t take the car to a racetrack, you barerely feel the difference and just end up loosing control and crashing.
When I bought my Porsche I feared because it “just” has 405hp I wouldn’t really like it, but if I throw it around nice curves and hilly terrain, I am rarely flat out and already on the limit of it’s grip. When I can go flat out it’s pedal to the metal for 2s and then immediately full on the brakes for the next corner which just borders on being too stressful to be enjoyable.
My old 1st gen Miata is a reminder how much fun a car can be, by just being light and having a good connection to the driver and these are the most important characteristics I look for in a sports car, horsepower beyond 300 is plenty enough, if you don’t want tickets and want to preserve the great feeling of flat out driving
When the judge asks Stadler what good Audi’s done, he can say “Q7 PHEV”
2015: https://insideevs.com/audi-q7-e-tron-world-debut-at-2015-naias/