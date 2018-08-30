Audi Reveals Formula E e-tron FE05 Race Car

The German manufacturer, which will again field season three FE champion Lucas di Grassi and Daniel Abt as its driver line-up in the electric championship, has adjusted its livery for its Gen2 challenger.

A statement issued by Audi explained that the e-tron FE05 is an “evolution” of the car that clinched the FE teams’ title in season four and has a powertrain with “95%” new parts, while its engineers have been “able to shave 10% off the weight”.

The season four Audi powertrain was widely perceived as the most efficient in the FE field, which gave it a significant advantage in races – although it suffered reliability issues during the first four rounds of the 2017/18 championship.

Tristan Summerscale, Audi’s FE project leader, said it had “retained the basic concept with one gear and at the same time refined the details and manufactured all of the parts” for the e-tron FE05.

The Audi statement also explained that “Summerscale and his team began developing the Audi e-tron FE05 as early as mid-2017, even before the start of last season”.

Following the conclusion of private season five manufacturer testing at the end of September, Audi will give the e-tron FE05 its public debut at the official FE pre-season test session, which takes place at Valencia on October 16-19.

Audi is also supplying the Virgin Racing team with e-tron FE05 powertrains for this season, the first time the manufacturer has entered into a customer deal with another FE squad.

Virgin will reveal its season five FE livery and confirmed driver line-up at an event at its Silverstone base on Friday October 5.

It is understood that Audi factory driver Robin Frijns will be announced as teammate to Sam Bird.