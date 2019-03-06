Audi Q4 E-Tron Electric CUV Sparkles In Geneva (Photos/Videos)

2 H BY MARK KANE

The Audi Q4 e-tron concept impresses the crowd.

The new Audi Q4 e-tron concept steals the hearts of many electric car enthusiasts in Geneva who are looking for a premium compact crossover/SUV. The great news about this car is production within two years – in 2020/2021.

If Audi will retain the interior of the concept, 82 kWh battery for long-range and achieve a reasonable cost reduction through the use of VW’s MEB platform, then sales of this particular model should skyrocket.

Here we gather the best photos and videos from the Geneva Motor Show, including a very detailed walkthrough by Autogefuel.

Audi Q4 e-tron concept specs:

82 kWh battery (battery system weights 510 kg)

battery (battery system weights 510 kg) over 450 km (280 miles) of WLTP range

system output: 225 kW – 150 kW and 310 Nm rear electric motor (a permanently excited synchronous motor) and 75 kW and 150 Nm front electric motor (asynchronous motor)

– 150 kW and 310 Nm rear electric motor (a permanently excited synchronous motor) and 75 kW and 150 Nm front electric motor (asynchronous motor) all-wheel drive

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.3 seconds

top speed of 180 km/h (112 mph)

DC fast charging to 80% in around 30 minutes (up to 125 kW)

4.59 meters long, 1.90 meters wide, 1.61 meters tall,

wheelbase of 2.77 meters

based on VW’s MEB platform

22 photos

22 photos

Videos from the show

Audi Press Conference at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show