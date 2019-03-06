Audi Q4 E-Tron Electric CUV Sparkles In Geneva (Photos/Videos)
The Audi Q4 e-tron concept impresses the crowd.
The new Audi Q4 e-tron concept steals the hearts of many electric car enthusiasts in Geneva who are looking for a premium compact crossover/SUV. The great news about this car is production within two years – in 2020/2021.
If Audi will retain the interior of the concept, 82 kWh battery for long-range and achieve a reasonable cost reduction through the use of VW’s MEB platform, then sales of this particular model should skyrocket.
Here we gather the best photos and videos from the Geneva Motor Show, including a very detailed walkthrough by Autogefuel.
Audi Q4 e-tron concept specs:
- 82 kWh battery (battery system weights 510 kg)
- over 450 km (280 miles) of WLTP range
- system output: 225 kW – 150 kW and 310 Nm rear electric motor (a permanently excited synchronous motor) and 75 kW and 150 Nm front electric motor (asynchronous motor)
- all-wheel drive
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.3 seconds
- top speed of 180 km/h (112 mph)
- DC fast charging to 80% in around 30 minutes (up to 125 kW)
- 4.59 meters long, 1.90 meters wide, 1.61 meters tall,
- wheelbase of 2.77 meters
- based on VW’s MEB platform
2 Comments on "Audi Q4 E-Tron Electric CUV Sparkles In Geneva (Photos/Videos)"
Audi is a fool if they don’t make this concept 95% into production version. It’s beautiful inside out.
So, it’s got 280 mile WLTP range, which really means 196 mile EPA range….
WLTP is far less strict than EPA and it doesn’t represent real-world driving…