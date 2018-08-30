  1. Home
BY DOMENICK YONEY

Should speed delivery

Audi is advising its customers in Norway go ahead and order their E-tron now. This hardly sounds like news until you take into consideration that the crossover SUV will only be revealed in production form in a week from today.  While we here in the United States can only begin making reservations for the all-electric on the 17th of September, Norwegians have uniquely had that ability since April of 2017. At that time, as well as now, a reservation for the vehicle takes a deposit of 20,000 kroner ($2,384).

The news comes to us from a tweet (embedded below) by one Matthias Schmidt, an auto journalist/consultant who has been tracking the vehicle’s progress and who apparently was privy to an email sent out by the German automaker to its customers in the Scandinavian country. In a separate tweet, Schmidt also discloses that Audi Norway says the E-tron will hold 600 liters (21 cubic feet) of luggage in its rear cargo bay while its front trunk (frunk) will hold with 60 liters (2.1 cubic feet)

The Audi E-tron joins the premium crossover category which is now inhabited by the Jaguar I-Pace, which is just starting to trickle into the hands of owners, and the freshly revealed Mercedes EQC 400 4MATIC. While our comparison of the three vehicles seems to show a variety of ranges, they should all be in the neighborhood of 220 miles using the EPA testing standard. This segment is bound to get more crowded as the BMW iX3 will eventually join it, along with the Model 3-based Model Y from Tesla.

Audi E-tron

The Audi e-tron prototype on recuperation test at Pikes Peak
27 photos
Source: Twitter

8 Comments on "Audi Urges Norwegians To Order e-Tron Now"

Vexar

Translation: We made a compelling BEV, you’re in a country that makes it prohibitive to own an ICE, and our records indicated you haven’t ordered as many as we expected. We’re scaring you into thinking the evil Americans will gobble up all our production orders. Operators are standing by, supplies are limited, etc, etc, etc.

All that any of us have seen are dazzle paint prototypes. The “pioneer – early adopter” buyers got their fix with Tesla 6 years ago or the Leaf before that (or the Volt, Tesla Roadster, etc). That means the buyers now are in the wait-and-see space.

Seems like either Audi doesn’t understand their buyers or the TDI engine made a few more enemies than they expected.

Vote Up12-5Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
DAVID

Probably want orders in before they have to post real range figures, rather than hiding behind the 500km NEDC.

Vote Up4-2Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
YVES LAURIN

This is how it sound, but every EV sold is a plus for EV adoption

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
John Doe
I’m thinking more like this: We’ve moved the production of Audis first EV to a factory that used to make 110 000 regular cars. We’ve already started the production of vehicles and would really know how many cars we can send to Norway (where we know EVs are often cheaper than most ICE cars due to very high environmental taxes, and one of the places we expect to sell a lot), so we can brag to the media that we sold x thousand cars in no time, and we’re ready to deliver those cars in x number of days. The head of Audi in Norway have stated that they will be able to deliver all the cars ordered in Norway with no problems. Probably not so cool if they can’t. I’ve seen no TV commercial for this car lately. Must have been many weeks ago since the last time. . so I have no idea if what the blogger stated is true. If they want more pre orders, they should use some adds with information, prices, range, money saved for fuel, road taxes, parking, ferries and what not. I know they have like 7000 people waiting in line to buy… Read more »
Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
16 minutes ago
Bustya

All they gave us was the trunk space? Audi has yet to prove they can build an electric car.

Vote Up5-2Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Speculawyer

The biggest reputation Audi has in the EV sector is creating “E-tron” concept vehicles, saying they will build one, and then quietly cancelling it. Over and over again.

Audi, you don’t have an EV reputation good enough for people to sign up, sight-unseen.

Vote Up8-1Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Benz

Audi: “Don’t buy an EV from another manufacturer”!

Vote Up9-1Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
jelloslug

Order now so we can justify actually manufacturing the car.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
21 minutes ago