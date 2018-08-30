Audi Urges Norwegians To Order e-Tron Now

4 H BY DOMENICK YONEY

Should speed delivery

Audi is advising its customers in Norway go ahead and order their E-tron now. This hardly sounds like news until you take into consideration that the crossover SUV will only be revealed in production form in a week from today. While we here in the United States can only begin making reservations for the all-electric on the 17th of September, Norwegians have uniquely had that ability since April of 2017. At that time, as well as now, a reservation for the vehicle takes a deposit of 20,000 kroner ($2,384).

The news comes to us from a tweet (embedded below) by one Matthias Schmidt, an auto journalist/consultant who has been tracking the vehicle’s progress and who apparently was privy to an email sent out by the German automaker to its customers in the Scandinavian country. In a separate tweet, Schmidt also discloses that Audi Norway says the E-tron will hold 600 liters (21 cubic feet) of luggage in its rear cargo bay while its front trunk (frunk) will hold with 60 liters (2.1 cubic feet)

In a mailout to potential #ETron customers today, #Audi Norway urged customers to order their vehicle before the cars’s premiere in California next week to allow for timely delivery. A reservation can be put down for 20,000NOK (€2,000) in Norway 500km range quoted on website pic.twitter.com/9sFnWUXdiu — Matthias Schmidt (@auto_schmidt) September 10, 2018

The Audi E-tron joins the premium crossover category which is now inhabited by the Jaguar I-Pace, which is just starting to trickle into the hands of owners, and the freshly revealed Mercedes EQC 400 4MATIC. While our comparison of the three vehicles seems to show a variety of ranges, they should all be in the neighborhood of 220 miles using the EPA testing standard. This segment is bound to get more crowded as the BMW iX3 will eventually join it, along with the Model 3-based Model Y from Tesla.

Audi E-tron

27 photos

Source: Twitter