Audi Says No To Stocking e-tron At Dealerships: Special Order Only
Admittedly, this doesn’t surprise us in the least.
Outside of Tesla, Nissan and Chevrolet, very few automakers seem willing to stock electric cars on dealership (Tesla stores) lots here in the U.S., so news of Audi opting for special-order only for the e–tron is not unexpected.
Audi of America President Scott Keogh attempts to downplay this news and spin it into an advantage, but in all honesty, his words don’t sway our opinion.
Basically, Audi wants to be cautious with the e-tron, which seems to indicate to us that it will be a money loser for the automaker. But here’s what Keogh states:
I think it would be a beautiful world if you can go to a dealer — and we’d like to find that beautiful world — with zero floorplan [expense] and proper, full gross on the car. This would be a beautiful state; so let’s go see if we can find this dream state.
The same network that got us to double our sales, and got us to 200,000 units [annually], is going to be the same network that’s going to lead this electric revolution for us. And that’s a massive competitive advantage — an onboard and engaged network.
All of this comes off sounding rather odd to us. In fact, Keogh basically told Automotive News that the idea is to limit back-end costs to sell electric vehicles for a profit.
Audi e-tron buyers will be able to place an order at all 303 U.S. Audi dealers. A $1,000 refundable deposit is required though (online or in-person) and wait times are dependent on demand, which Keogh suggests could be months or even years.
The e-tron officially goes on sale in the U.S. in mid-2019, but if demand is high, delivers could start sometime in 2020 then. Provided the sold e-tron factory in Belgium can crank them out and ship quickly.
We’re thinking this method won’t work well for Audi, as we can’t see buyers willing to wait and wait and…What works for Tesla won’t necessarily work for others.
Interested in building your own e-tron? If so, you can find out more here.
Source: Automotive News
“Audi wants to be cautious with the e-tron, which seems to indicate to us that it will be a money loser for the automaker.” Well, that’s unfortunate. Heck of a compliance car! I hope they sell out far in advance and they figure out how to not lose money selling them.
At $80,000 a sale, if they can’t make it work at that price, again, time to buy Tesla stock.
Remember, this car will get CARB credits too.
Stating the obvious here, but:
Watching EV’s being sold by the traditional automakers is a lesson in how Not to sell cars.
GM has taught us:
-Put in a poor suspension, plastic interior and bad seats.
-Don’t advertise.
-Don’t keep the assembly line running at full capacity.
-Sell ugly colors, faded colors.
Audi:
-Build an EV that doesn’t compete too well with the rest of the lineup.
-Under stock ( BMW too. )
-Sell the car sight unseen.
-And isn’t this car prices a bit high for what it offers?
( Added: No lease info? Only a purchase offer? That may cut demand by more than 60%. Aren’t most Audi’s leased? )
BMW:
-Don’t advertise the car.
-Sell a very high priced car that doesn’t compete with the lineup.
-Sell a “city” car that doesn’t compete with the lineup.
Sure, the CEO’s can go back to the board with a lot of excuses about lack of “demand”, but, they’re doing their best to cut demand.
I don’t know, if I were a share holder it might be time to sell Audi stock and buy Tesla.
Excuse me while I laugh. So what happened to the legacy automakers mantra “We’re gonna wait and see what Tesla do, and if they prove worthy then we’ll develop a better EV car within a year”. They are all driving down the road to irrelevance.
“We’re thinking this method won’t work well for Audi, as we can’t see buyers willing to wait and wait and…What works for Tesla won’t necessarily work for others.”
I can’t think of any European that has bought a car of the lot, that wasn’t used. I only know the USA doing the buy the car of the lot system this extensively.
“will be a money loser for the automaker.”
If they sell 1000 per year that is a guarantee. Are they afraid this will sell better than their gassers if it gets more exposure?
The problem with dealers in the US and Canada is that they’ve manged to get the automaker to rent space on the dealer’s lots (with a minimum number of months). This was done to end the debate on automakers sending too many vehicles (i.e. operate the factory at full speed and use the dealer lots as buffers).
So it seems that given the EV’s high cost to build makes it hard to make a profit, they need to cut out unnecessary costs, like renting lot space.
Hence, the special order status.
It all makes sense if you know how the relationships work. You should stop trying to make the automaker look like the bad guy here.
Well, this certainly solves the problem I mentioned in the other thread!
Audi dealers, and probably Audi HQ, are worried that if they put BEVs in showrooms people who are pre-wired to ignore BEVs will become interested. And once interested they might want a test drive. And if the test drive opens their mind that BEVs are awesome, they’ll probably want to go test drive a Tesla while they’re at it. And that’s definitely NOT what Audi wants.
Audi will let you order their BEV if you’re bound and determined to do so. Otherwise they’ll pretend BEVs don’t exist. And even if they do exist, they’re really awful. Uncool. Inconvenient. Basically just toys. Not something you’d want. Trust us.
“What works for Tesla won’t necessarily work for others.”
It might not work for Tesla again either (at least not to the same extent as Model 3). This was going to be the first no-compromise, affordable, mass-produced EV. No other EV will generate the same kind of excitement.