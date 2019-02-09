Audi To Unveil New Plug-In Hybrids In Geneva

50 M BY MARK KANE

More plug-in hybrids coming from Audi

Audi announced that at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show in March, the company will unveil new plug-in hybrid models.

The plural form indicates that there will be at least two new PHEVs. Martin Sander, currently in charge of operations at the Marketing and Sales division of AUDI AG, said that the expansion into PHEVs will be substantial:

“At Audi the topic of electrification in particular will take center stage. We will be starting three all-electric models and substantially expanding our PHEV portfolio.”

The other new model could be a concept version of a small SUV, based on the MEB platform.

Audi currently has two PHEV models:

Audi e-tron Sportback in Europe and North America

in Europe and North America Audi Q2 L e-tron for the Chinese market

for the Chinese market Audi e-tron (first BEV, soon on the market)

Summary of Audi plans:

Audi BEV models:

General plans:

By 2025: 12 BEV models and roughly one-third of its sales with electrified models

The range will cover every relevant market segment from the compact to the full-size class. A series of models with classic body layouts such as Avant and Sportback will also be available

range of plug-in hybrid automobiles to greatly expanded to virtually every market segment

Platforms: