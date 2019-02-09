Audi To Unveil New Plug-In Hybrids In Geneva
More plug-in hybrids coming from Audi
Audi announced that at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show in March, the company will unveil new plug-in hybrid models.
The plural form indicates that there will be at least two new PHEVs. Martin Sander, currently in charge of operations at the Marketing and Sales division of AUDI AG, said that the expansion into PHEVs will be substantial:
“At Audi the topic of electrification in particular will take center stage. We will be starting three all-electric models and substantially expanding our PHEV portfolio.”
The other new model could be a concept version of a small SUV, based on the MEB platform.
Audi currently has two PHEV models:
- Audi e-tron Sportback in Europe and North America
- Audi Q2 L e-tron for the Chinese market
- Audi e-tron (first BEV, soon on the market)
Summary of Audi plans:
Audi BEV models:
- Audi e-tron (already in production, deliveries in early 2019)
- Audi e-tron Sportback (to debut in 2019)
- Audi e-tron GT concept (from late 2020)
- Audi A3-sized EV concept (to be unveiled soon)
- Audi SUV BEV based on MEB platform (from late 2020) (to be unveiled soon)
- 5 more SUVs
General plans:
- By 2025: 12 BEV models and roughly one-third of its sales with electrified models
- The range will cover every relevant market segment from the compact to the full-size class. A series of models with classic body layouts such as Avant and Sportback will also be available
- range of plug-in hybrid automobiles to greatly expanded to virtually every market segment
Platforms:
- Audi’s modified platform for first BEVs: for Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback
“The Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback use components from Audi’s modular longitudinal platform. This and numerous innovative technologies primarily in the area of drive systems are giving rise to a separate product family of e-SUVs with electric quattro all-wheel drive. Fast charging with up to 150 kW and ample range suitable for long-distance journeys are benchmarks in this class.”
- Second e-platform: for Audi e-tron GT concept
“Audi will present the first member of another e-platform by the end of 2018: The Audi e-tron GT concept showcar, a highly dynamic coupe with a flat floor assembly, is debuting at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The technology in this automobile was developed in collaboration with Porsche; the design and character of the e-tron GT concept are packed full of unmistakable Audi DNA.”
- Premium Platform Electric (PPE) developed by Audi and Porsche: multiple models in high-volume B through D segments
“Another joint project of the development departments at Audi and Porsche is the Premium Platform Electric (PPE). It will be the basis for multiple Audi model families with all-electric drive covering the high-volume B through D segments of the market.
Both SUVs and classic body concepts are planned here. A major strength of the PPE is that it was developed exclusively for electric drive. This offers advantages with respect to weight, the package and the proportions of the body.”
- Volkswagen modular electrification platform (MEB): for high-volume A segment
“Several Volkswagen Group brands are collaborating on the development of the modular electrification platform (MEB), which serves as the basis for a series of Audi e-models, particularly in the high-volume A segment. One of these is being developed specifically for the requirements of China, the single most important market.”
Well, at least they got that out of the way.
Call it an announcement of a debut, of an upcoming introduction, conceptually conceived.