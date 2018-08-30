  1. Home
BY ERIC LOVEDAY

The livestream starts at 11:30 PM ET / 8:30 PM PT

Later today, Audi will livestream the world debut of the highly anticipated e-tron electric crossover. This will be the automaker’s first attempt at a mainstream, high-volume pure electric vehicle.

We’ve got several of InsideEVs’ staff on hand for the reveal event, so you can be certain we’ll cover it from all angles (literally, as we’ve got a video team on site, too).

For now, here’s some info from Audi on the e-tron and livestream of the event. Stay tuned for an update as the stream goes live.

The Charge: Audi e-tron world premiere live from San Francisco

On September 17, we will reveal the Audi e-tron during the world premiere “The Charge“ in San Francisco. Join in on the livestream starting at 8:30 p.m. local time (PDT) / 5:30 a.m. (CEST). Make sure to mark it in your calendar!

Ready for electric! #Audi presents its first fully electric series-produced car, ushering in a new era of electric mobility: the world premiere of the Audi e-tron. Get further information on www.etron.audi #ReadyForElectric

The beginning of a new era

The Audi e-tron prototype lets you catch a glimpse of the first fully electric model manufactured by the brand with the Four Rings. The sporty premium SUV combines the space and comfort of a typical luxury class car with a range suitable for everyday life. The combination of the high-performance electric motors and the electric quattro drive enable an optimal performance. Both the quattro drive and virtual exterior mirrors stand for innovative strength. The virtual exterior mirrors offer a new digital operating and display experience.

Enjoy this teaser video while waiting for the debut:

22 Comments

22 Comments on "Audi To Livestream e-Tron Electric Debut Today"

Benz

Why would Audi have chosen San Francisco, California to be the location for the reveal of the Audi e-tron?

F150 Brian

Because the highest density of BEVs occurs in Norway, China and Tesla’s backyard.
It’s pretty obvious why they’d prefer the latter.

Benz

The only correct answer has got to be that they want the world to know that they are serious about EV’s. They want to be among the best and among the most successful in the EV industry.

Well, that’s just the message.

We will have to wait and see what they will be able to accomplish in the near future.

Will

San Francisco is a small niche in the global market. The times should have been 9pm est. 5pf

P Roppo

Because it is Tesla’s back yard and they hope to catch some of the EV attention..

Remember this is happening because their people started getting arrested for defrauding the world with “clean diesel”, shortly before the original debut. They don’t deserve the attention.

Terawatt

Why not show the time in the time zone of the reader? Surely WordPress center handle that.

Pluto

I’m eagerly preparing to be disappointed so that maybe JUST MAYBE I’ll be surprised in a good way.

Another Euro point of view

I am ready to be disappointed regarding weight thus battery density. Rest wil probably be ok but likely with an over engineered over complicated interior typical of the big 3. Now I sort of like the classical/practical looks (body). It may end up as the most balanced (price/practicality) premium EV SUV out there. All it needs now is a good 150 kW charging network. hopes it soon follows.

Dave

This vehicle (and the new MB EQC) are too big and heavy. I am interested in smaller and more efficient electric vehicles.

Will

Sorry but it’s the SUV craze

Viking79

Honestly, electrifying SUVs is more important than compact efficient cars anyway. People have a taste for larger vehicles, which isn’t going away. Get them efficient as quickly as possible.

Speculawyer

Except that very few people are going to buy these extremely expensive SUVs. They just cost too much due to the amount of batteries that they need to be stuffed with in order to get an acceptable range.

Brian

Excellent. I cannot wait to see what Audi brings to the table. Well, maybe I can wait until tomorrow. Not worth saying up until 11:30 tonight. But this is the leading edge of the VWAG EV offerings. It’s do-or-die time. Did they get serious now that dieselgate was discovered?

Benz

Audi will reveal 12 new EV models and 10 new PHEV models until 2025.

Benz

For those 12 new EV models Audi will make use of 4 different platforms.

Kootenay EV Family

Going to be watching this one – somewhat optimistic that it would replace our Subaru Forester and be just as capable on gravel forest roads and ability to tow + cargo room.

Brian

Just talked to a sales rep at Audi locally. They’re saying $82,000 plus US$ for the higher trim model, they don’t have firm numbers but sounds like about $5000 less for the lower trim.

eject

It should start in the 70s in USD from what they said about the pricing in Germany.

Will

That’s a stupid time. Should be 9pm Eastern Time. 😴😴

TM3x2 Chris

Any time they set would be considered stupid somewhere in the world.
Be a little more global-minded.

eject

Another 6h. That is when I have to get up again. I’m really curious what I’m going to wake up to but probably not anything new.

P Roppo

Wish I could be there with pickets. They need to be in jail.

