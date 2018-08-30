3 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

The livestream starts at 11:30 PM ET / 8:30 PM PT

Later today, Audi will livestream the world debut of the highly anticipated e-tron electric crossover. This will be the automaker’s first attempt at a mainstream, high-volume pure electric vehicle.

We’ve got several of InsideEVs’ staff on hand for the reveal event, so you can be certain we’ll cover it from all angles (literally, as we’ve got a video team on site, too).

For now, here’s some info from Audi on the e-tron and livestream of the event. Stay tuned for an update as the stream goes live.

The Charge: Audi e-tron world premiere live from San Francisco

On September 17, we will reveal the Audi e-tron during the world premiere “The Charge“ in San Francisco. Join in on the livestream starting at 8:30 p.m. local time (PDT) / 5:30 a.m. (CEST). Make sure to mark it in your calendar! Ready for electric! #Audi presents its first fully electric series-produced car, ushering in a new era of electric mobility: the world premiere of the Audi e-tron. Get further information on www.etron.audi #ReadyForElectric

The beginning of a new era

The Audi e-tron prototype lets you catch a glimpse of the first fully electric model manufactured by the brand with the Four Rings. The sporty premium SUV combines the space and comfort of a typical luxury class car with a range suitable for everyday life. The combination of the high-performance electric motors and the electric quattro drive enable an optimal performance. Both the quattro drive and virtual exterior mirrors stand for innovative strength. The virtual exterior mirrors offer a new digital operating and display experience.

Enjoy this teaser video while waiting for the debut: