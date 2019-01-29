Audi e-tron Winter Range Test: Video
17 M BY MARK KANE
The range is not the highest among EVs, but it’s high enough
Bjørn Nyland’s test of the Audi e-tron winter range shows that 330 km (205 miles) is possible at speed of about 90 km/h (56 mph). The range could be higher by maybe 5% on a dry road.
Additional calculations indicate usage of 82.6 kWh out of 95 kWh battery, which suggests high reserved battery capacity (over 12 kWh), not available for driving. It could be also one of the reasons why the charging power within the available state-of-charge window is high even at the end (because the physical 100 is still far from 100% shown to the user).
Energy consumption seems relatively high at 25.3 kWh/100 km (62 mi), but acceptable. The Nissan LEAF had 17.8 kWh/100 km (62 mi).
Range test results at a constant speed of 90 km/h (56 mph):
- Winter range: 330 km (205 miles)
- Energy consumption: 253 Wh/km (407 Wh/mile)
Audi e-tron specs:
- 0-60 mph in 5.5 seconds or 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds
- Top speed – 124 mph
- about 399 km (248 miles) under WLTP test cycle
- 95 kWh battery (36 cell modules, each module is equipped with 12 pouch cells, nominal voltage of 396 volts)
- battery pack weight: 700 kilograms (1543.2 lb)
- dual-motor all-wheel drive – up to 300 kW and 664 Nm in S mode (boost) or up to 265 kW and 561 Nm in D mode. Front motor is 135 kW, the rear is 165 kW (S mode).
- Maximum tow rating – 1,800 kg (4,000 pounds) when properly equipped
- 9.6 kW on-board charger (240 V, 40 A) in U.S. and 11 kW or 22 kW three-phase in Europe
- DC fast charging up to 150 kW: 0-80% in 30 minutes
