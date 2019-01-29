Audi e-tron Winter Range Test: Video

17 M BY MARK KANE

The range is not the highest among EVs, but it’s high enough

Bjørn Nyland’s test of the Audi e-tron winter range shows that 330 km (205 miles) is possible at speed of about 90 km/h (56 mph). The range could be higher by maybe 5% on a dry road.

Additional calculations indicate usage of 82.6 kWh out of 95 kWh battery, which suggests high reserved battery capacity (over 12 kWh), not available for driving. It could be also one of the reasons why the charging power within the available state-of-charge window is high even at the end (because the physical 100 is still far from 100% shown to the user).

Energy consumption seems relatively high at 25.3 kWh/100 km (62 mi), but acceptable. The Nissan LEAF had 17.8 kWh/100 km (62 mi).

Range test results at a constant speed of 90 km/h (56 mph):

Winter range: 330 km (205 miles)

Energy consumption: 253 Wh/km (407 Wh/mile)

Audi e-tron specs: