Audi e-tron: Video Round Up Plus Live Images
Audi e-tron has its 5 minutes of fame.
The unveiling of the Audi e-tron caused the typical after-the-unveiling flood of videos around the Internet, from b-roll to detailed reviews and interviews.
As always, we gathered a collection of the best videos that appeared and present those to you below – don’t miss the new live gallery from the premiere found here too.
Audi e-tron specs:
- 0-60 mph – 5.5 seconds
- Top speed – 124 mph
- over 400 km (250 miles) expected under WLTP test cycle
- 95 kWh battery (36 cell modules, each module is equipped with 12 pouch cells, nominal voltage of 396 volts)
- battery pack weight: 700 kilograms (1543.2 lb)
- dual-motor all-wheel drive – up to 300 kW and 664 Nm in S mode (boost) or up to 265 kW and 561 Nm in D mode. Front motor is 135 kW, the rear is 165 kW (S mode).
- Maximum tow rating – 4,000 pounds when properly equipped
- 9.6 kW on-board charger (240 V, 40 A) in U.S. and 11 kW or 22 kW three-phase in Europe
- DC fast charging up to 150 kW: 0-80% in 30 minutes
Best new videos about e-tron
Audi videos
Full video from the unveiling event:
e-tron Defined: The End of the Beginning:
e-tron Defined: Exterior Design
e-tron Defined: Interior Design
B-Roll
