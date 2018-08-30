Audi e-tron: Video Round Up Plus Live Images

3 H BY MARK KANE

Audi e-tron has its 5 minutes of fame.

The unveiling of the Audi e-tron caused the typical after-the-unveiling flood of videos around the Internet, from b-roll to detailed reviews and interviews.

As always, we gathered a collection of the best videos that appeared and present those to you below – don’t miss the new live gallery from the premiere found here too.

Audi e-tron specs:

0-60 mph – 5.5 seconds

Top speed – 124 mph

over 400 km (250 miles) expected under WLTP test cycle

expected under WLTP test cycle 95 kWh battery (36 cell modules, each module is equipped with 12 pouch cells, nominal voltage of 396 volts)



(36 cell modules, each module is equipped with 12 pouch cells, nominal voltage of 396 volts) battery pack weight: 700 kilograms (1543.2 lb)

dual-motor all-wheel drive – up to 300 kW and 664 Nm in S mode (boost) or up to 265 kW and 561 Nm in D mode . Front motor is 135 kW, the rear is 165 kW (S mode).

or . Front motor is 135 kW, the rear is 165 kW (S mode). Maximum tow rating – 4,000 pounds when properly equipped

9.6 kW on-board charger (240 V, 40 A) in U.S. and 11 kW or 22 kW three-phase in Europe

on-board charger (240 V, 40 A) in U.S. and or three-phase in Europe DC fast charging up to 150 kW: 0-80% in 30 minutes

22 photos

Best new videos about e-tron

Audi videos

Full video from the unveiling event:

e-tron Defined: The End of the Beginning:

e-tron Defined: Exterior Design

e-tron Defined: Interior Design

B-Roll