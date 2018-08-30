  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi e-tron: Video Round Up Plus Live Images

Audi e-tron: Video Round Up Plus Live Images

3 H BY MARK KANE

Audi e-tron has its 5 minutes of fame.

The unveiling of the Audi e-tron caused the typical after-the-unveiling flood of videos around the Internet, from b-roll to detailed reviews and interviews.

As always, we gathered a collection of the best videos that appeared and present those to you below – don’t miss the new live gallery from the premiere found here too.

Latest Audi e-tron news
Audi Unveils Charging Station Fit For Electric Era
Audi e-tron GT To Debut AT LA Auto Show: 12 New EVs By 2025
First Look Inside & Out At The Audi e-tron By Autogefühl

Audi e-tron specs:

  • 0-60 mph – 5.5 seconds
  • Top speed – 124 mph
  • over 400 km (250 miles) expected under WLTP test cycle
  • 95 kWh battery (36 cell modules, each module is equipped with 12 pouch cells, nominal voltage of 396 volts)
  • battery pack weight: 700 kilograms (1543.2 lb)
  • dual-motor all-wheel drive – up to 300 kW and 664 Nm in S mode (boost) or up to 265 kW and 561 Nm in D mode. Front motor is 135 kW, the rear is 165 kW (S mode).
  • Maximum tow rating – 4,000 pounds when properly equipped
  • 9.6 kW on-board charger (240 V, 40 A) in U.S. and 11 kW or 22 kW three-phase in Europe
  • DC fast charging up to 150 kW: 0-80% in 30 minutes
Audi e-tron
22 photos
Audi e-tron Scott Keogh President Audi of America Scott Keogh President Audi of America & Audi e-tron Scott Keogh President Audi of America & Audi e-tron Scott Keogh President Audi of America & Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Bram Schot Temporary CEO of AUDI AG and Board Member for Sales and Marketing - presents Audi e-tron Bram Schot Temporary CEO of AUDI AG and Board Member for Sales and Marketing - presents Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron

Best new videos about e-tron

Audi videos
Full video from the unveiling event:

e-tron Defined: The End of the Beginning:

e-tron Defined: Exterior Design

e-tron Defined: Interior Design

B-Roll

Categories: Audi, Videos

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!