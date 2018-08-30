Audi e-tron Gets Unleashed In New Teaser Video

Audi returns for eighth consecutive year as official automotive Television Academy partner for its annual awards show

All-new Audi e-tron will be feature of this year’s campaign, with new television commercial “Unleashed,” and on-the-ground events

Audi pre-Emmy celebration to take place Friday, Sept. 14 in West Hollywood

HERNDON, Va., September 13, 2018 – Audi of America returns for the eighth consecutive year as the official automotive partner of the Television Academy for the 70th Emmy Awards. This year’s campaign will highlight the all-new Audi e-tron, the first all-electric vehicle from Audi, which will debut globally on Monday, Sept. 17. A new commercial featuring sneak peeks of the e-tron is live online and will also air during the Emmy Awards telecast on NBC.

“Audi is thrilled to return as a partner of the Television Academy. Our multi-platform collaboration underscores our long-standing presence within the entertainment industry and ongoing support of television’s top talent,” said Loren Angelo, vice president of Marketing, Audi of America. “We look forward to honoring Hollywood’s brightest stars and introducing the all-new Audi e-tron.”

“Unleashed” commercial featuring Audi e-tron

Audi is elevating its Emmy Awards advertising with the “Unleashed” commercial featuring sneak peeks of the e-tron, live now on Audi channels. “Unleashed” is a 60-second spot that tells the story of how electric mobility is about to change with a vehicle that’s powerful and capable. With the Audi e-tron, the wait is finally over. The spot ends with the tagline “Electric has gone Audi,” a continuation of the campaign language introduced on social channels in August.

On Emmys night, the “Unleashed” series will be accompanied by three 15-second spots called “Unleashed Uncompromised,” “Unleashed quattro,” and “Unleashed Range,” which will highlight key performance features of the e-tron.

Audi and the Emmy Awards

Audi will once again host its annual pre-Emmy Awards celebration on Friday, Sept. 14. This year’s exclusive red carpet event will be held at the new La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood.

Supporting several events throughout the weekend, 2018 Audi Q7 vehicles will chauffeur nominees and presenters to celebrations. The e-tron will also make a red carpet appearance on Emmy Awards night.

The all-new Audi e-tron

On Sept. 17, Audi will unveil the fully electric e-tron, a five-passenger SUV aimed at the heart of the premium market. With progressive design, advanced electric and digital technology, the driving dynamics and build quality that customers expect of a premium vehicle, the e-tron lets consumers go electric without compromise. Also on Sept. 17, full e-tron specifications, including pricing, will be available at www.audiusa.com, giving customers the details needed to configure their e-tron and reserve their vehicle with a refundable $1,000 reservation fee.

The e-tron is expected to be delivered to showrooms in the first part of 2019. The e-tron will be the first of three battery-electric vehicles that Audi plans to debut by 2020, with nearly 1 in 3 of its customers in the U.S. anticipated to go electric by 2025.