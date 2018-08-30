Audi e-Tron Becomes First Vehicle To Integrate Toll Payment Module

2 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

Vehicle integrated toll payment technology to be launched as standard equipment on Audi e-tron.

Audi is set to handle one of the most annoying aspects of both the daily commute and longer range trips: the toll. While the German car maker won’t be able to lessen traffic jams, they will implement what they call an integrated toll payment technology. In a nutshell, this allows you to declutter your windshield by utilizing an Integrated Toll Module (ITM) – a toll transponder built into the vehicle’s rearview mirror – and use the device to access select toll roads in the U.S. and in Canada.

While right now, this will only be available to North American customers, hopefully, we’ll see a similar technological solution employed by Audi to allow e-tron drivers to pass through automatic and electronic toll systems used by many European countries. The idea is simple: replace the legacy system (necessitating planting either a sticker or an electronic device somewhere behind your windshield) with a new toll payment solution, allowing you to pass through scanners or automatic toll checkers, with ease. This mirror-based toll payment solution gives convenient access to the country’s toll roads while helping to eliminate windscreen clutter. Furthermore, it allows drivers to manage multiple toll accounts – all from a single device.

According to Audi, the drivers will be able to adjust module settings through the vehicle’s MMI – including turning the ITM on and off as well as changing the occupant settings for HOV/HOT lanes. And we can see the use of this system expanded to automatic parking lot ramps, garage entries, all the way to the not so positive big brother utilization that keeps track of every move you make. But hey, we’re pretty sure that every device employed by any of our agencies already has the capacity to do that even now. So, why worry? And we’re pretty sure most will be willing to exchange some part of their privacy to allow them to travel faster & easier.

The ITM system in question is built for Audi by Gentex Corporation. The company also already supplies automatic-dimming mirrors for all Audi vehicles. According to Audi, the ITM technology is compatible with existing tolling agencies nationwide and can be registered with a driver’s current account, new account, or a nationwide tolling account.

In less than 10 days, Audi will reveal the full specifications and pricing for the e-tron. Furthermore, potential customers will have all the details available, allowing them to configure their e-tron and reserve their vehicle on the official Audi USA website. Once again, the reservation is made by a refundable $1,000 payment. The e-tron is the first in the line of three future battery-electric vehicles that Audi plans to debut by 2020, with nearly 30 percent of its customers in the U.S. anticipated to go electric by 2025.

