Audi e-tron SUV: The Electric Car Guys Nerdy Ad
Those nerds know everything about the e-tron.
We are accustomed to a particular image of car guys or petrol heads. Some car enthusiasts even think that they – as “real car guys” – will never switch to electric cars.
And here comes Audi with a brilliant idea to make an e-tron ad – The Electric Car Guys – but we are not sure whether you will be pleased with the outcome. Regardless, it’s fun to watch.
Audi e-tron SUV: The Electric Car Guys
The first-ever all-electric Audi e-tron SUV isn’t just ushering in a new era of driving, but also an entirely new way of talking about it.
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Audi e-tron SUV: The Electric Car Guys Nerdy Ad"
Are they anti-selling the car? Who is this supposed to appeal to? If it’s purely parodying what “car guys” are like by portraying nerds as the car guys of EV’s, then it’s gonna sell zero cars. Nerds don’t want to be patronised to, most people don’t want to be nerds. Am I missing something here?