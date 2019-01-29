Audi e-tron Storage Almost Matches Tesla Model X: Video

1 H BY MARK KANE

Audi e-tron scores again

Bjørn Nyland’s banana box test reveals that the Audi e-tron storage capacity is pretty decent, as it should be in the case of such a large vehicle.

The result is 8 banana boxes in the trunk and up to 23 with folded seats. The frunk turned to be too small, but still enough for charging cables or some smaller things.

Better results were seen only in the Tesla Model S (but only pre-facelift) and Tesla Model X, while the Model S facelift and Kia e-Niro noted a slightly lower result.

In other words, the capacity, combined with easily foldable rear seats (from the back), ability to split the rear seats in three parts (middle for long items), frunk and a motorized tailgate makes the e-tron highly competitive again. On top of that, the car can tow (up to 1,800 kg) and have a roofbox installed.