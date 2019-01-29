Audi e-tron Storage Almost Matches Tesla Model X: Video
Audi e-tron scores again
Bjørn Nyland’s banana box test reveals that the Audi e-tron storage capacity is pretty decent, as it should be in the case of such a large vehicle.
The result is 8 banana boxes in the trunk and up to 23 with folded seats. The frunk turned to be too small, but still enough for charging cables or some smaller things.
Better results were seen only in the Tesla Model S (but only pre-facelift) and Tesla Model X, while the Model S facelift and Kia e-Niro noted a slightly lower result.
In other words, the capacity, combined with easily foldable rear seats (from the back), ability to split the rear seats in three parts (middle for long items), frunk and a motorized tailgate makes the e-tron highly competitive again. On top of that, the car can tow (up to 1,800 kg) and have a roofbox installed.
Results:
Nissan e-NV200: 50/50
Model X 5 seater: 10+1/28
Model S pre-facelift: 8+2/24
Model X 6 seater: 9+1/23
Audi e-tron: 8/23
Kia e-Niro: 8/22
Model S facelift: 8/22
Nissan Leaf 2018: 7/21
Kia Soul EV: 6/21
Jaguar I-pace: 6/20
Hyundai Ioniq: 6/18
Nissan Leaf 2013: 5/18
Opel Ampera-e: 5/17
VW e-Golf: 5/16
Hyundai Kona: 5/16
VW e-up: 4/14
BMW i3: 4/14
Fiat 500e: 1/8
2 Comments on "Audi e-tron Storage Almost Matches Tesla Model X: Video"
My money would go to the Niro, such an impressive EV. Sure they Audi got some nice features but properly don’t need that kind of luxury. Our choice will be between the Niro or Model 3 later this year or next year.
I wonder how many banana boxes Model 3 takes, hopefully we will know in a few weeks time 🙂
I guess nobody had a ready supply of banana boxes in California when he was there recently. Or maybe he needs metric banana boxes for a fair comparison 🙂