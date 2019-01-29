  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi e-tron Storage Almost Matches Tesla Model X: Video

Audi e-tron Storage Almost Matches Tesla Model X: Video

1 H BY MARK KANE 2

Audi e-tron scores again

Bjørn Nyland’s banana box test reveals that the Audi e-tron storage capacity is pretty decent, as it should be in the case of such a large vehicle.

The result is 8 banana boxes in the trunk and up to 23 with folded seats. The frunk turned to be too small, but still enough for charging cables or some smaller things.

Audi e-tron news
Audi e-tron Is Quietest EV In Bjørn Nyland's Tests: Video
Audi E-Tron Meteorite Showcases Electric SUV In Munich
Audi Providing 50 e-tron Shuttles At World Economic Forum

Better results were seen only in the Tesla Model S (but only pre-facelift) and Tesla Model X, while the Model S facelift and Kia e-Niro noted a slightly lower result.

In other words, the capacity, combined with easily foldable rear seats (from the back), ability to split the rear seats in three parts (middle for long items), frunk and a motorized tailgate makes the e-tron highly competitive again. On top of that, the car can tow (up to 1,800 kg) and have a roofbox installed.

Results:

Nissan e-NV200: 50/50

Model X 5 seater: 10+1/28

Model S pre-facelift: 8+2/24

Model X 6 seater: 9+1/23

Audi e-tron: 8/23

Kia e-Niro: 8/22

Model S facelift: 8/22

Nissan Leaf 2018: 7/21

Kia Soul EV: 6/21

Jaguar I-pace: 6/20

Hyundai Ioniq: 6/18

Nissan Leaf 2013: 5/18

Opel Ampera-e: 5/17

VW e-Golf: 5/16

Hyundai Kona: 5/16

VW e-up: 4/14

BMW i3: 4/14

Fiat 500e: 1/8

Categories: Audi, Videos

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Audi e-tron Storage Almost Matches Tesla Model X: Video"

newest oldest most voted
Arpe

Audi e-tron: 8/23
Kia e-Niro: 8/22

My money would go to the Niro, such an impressive EV. Sure they Audi got some nice features but properly don’t need that kind of luxury. Our choice will be between the Niro or Model 3 later this year or next year.

I wonder how many banana boxes Model 3 takes, hopefully we will know in a few weeks time 🙂

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
33 minutes ago
jdbob

I guess nobody had a ready supply of banana boxes in California when he was there recently. Or maybe he needs metric banana boxes for a fair comparison 🙂

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
18 minutes ago