Audi Teases E-Tron Sportback Prototype Testing In Finland: Video

After spy photographers already caught the Audi e-tron Sportback prototype from every angle, Audi decided to release an official video of the car being test driven in cold weather in Finland.

There are no new details on the car though. All we know is that it’s a derivative of the Audi e-tron SUV with coupe-like style. Production (in Brussels, Belgium) and sales should begin by the end of 2019.

This Sportback version of the e-tron simply adds to the SUV e-tron in that it enables Audi to increase production and sales of the car, thereby driving down costs.

Earlier today, Audi debuted its Q4 e-tron at the Geneva Motor Show. That rides on the MEB platform though and it a whole different type of car.

