Audi E-Tron Sportback, E-Tron GT Stun In Geneva: Live Photos, Videos

36 M BY MARK KANE

With all of those BEVs, the future of Audi looks electrifying

The Audi Q4 e-tron Concept was not the only all-electric Audi in Geneva, as the German manufacturer is readying two more models for market launch in the near future. The two others were prototype versions of the Audi e-tron Sportback and Audi e-tron GT concept.

The fifth Audi BEV scheduled for production – the Audi Q2 L e-tron – will be unveiled soon in China, for which it’s envisioned.

The Audi e-tron Sportback is a direct derivative of the Audi e-tron (SUV) and is scheduled for production by the end of this year. The specs aren’t yet known, but we assume it will be the same as in case of e-tron, because both models are based on the same platform.

Let’s check out the photos and a walkthrough of the coupe SUV version:

Audi e-tron GT concept

The e-tron GT concept, unveiled at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, also attracted a lot of attention. This model could be a reasonable choice for those who can’t afford the Porsche Taycan, as both shares a lot of tech.

Audi e-tron GT concept:

more than 90 kWh battery

over 400 km (248.5 miles) of range (WLTP)

dual motor (PMSM) all-wheel drive with torque vectoring

system output: 434 kW (590 hp)

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in about 3.5 seconds

0-200 km/h (124 mph) in over 12 seconds

top speed of 240 km/h (149 mph)

800 V battery system voltage

battery system voltage fast charging: 0-80% in 20-minutes

wireless charging at 11 kW (on-board charger is at least 11 kW)

450 liters of luggage capacity plus extra 100 liters under the hood

4.96-meter length, 1.96-meter width and 1.38-meter height