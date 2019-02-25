Audi E-Tron Sportback Electric Car Spied Winter Testing

1 H BY MARK KANE

The Audi e-tron Sportback enjoys winter tests

Here are new photos of an Audi e-tron Sportback test mule spotted during winter testing. This version of the Audi e-tron was unveiled in concept version in 2017 and promised to enter production by the end of 2019.

The Sportback is expected to share the same powertrain/battery as the standard e-tron SUV. Both will be produced in Brussels, Belgium. There is currently no new info on the car.

Audi e-tron Sportback concept (2017) specs:

95 kWh battery pack

battery pack 500 km/310 miles of range (NEDC)

370 kW of power

of power dual motor all-wheel drive

0-62 mph (100 km/h) time of 4.5 seconds

Fingers crossed that Audi holds to its late 2019 launch schedule for this EV, as it’s sure to be one with mass-market appeal. Grab a look at it in the phots below.

Credit: Automedia