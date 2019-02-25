Audi E-Tron Sportback Electric Car Spied Winter Testing
The Audi e-tron Sportback enjoys winter tests
Here are new photos of an Audi e-tron Sportback test mule spotted during winter testing. This version of the Audi e-tron was unveiled in concept version in 2017 and promised to enter production by the end of 2019.
The Sportback is expected to share the same powertrain/battery as the standard e-tron SUV. Both will be produced in Brussels, Belgium. There is currently no new info on the car.
Audi e-tron Sportback concept (2017) specs:
- 95 kWh battery pack
- 500 km/310 miles of range (NEDC)
- 370 kW of power
- dual motor all-wheel drive
- 0-62 mph (100 km/h) time of 4.5 seconds
Fingers crossed that Audi holds to its late 2019 launch schedule for this EV, as it’s sure to be one with mass-market appeal. Grab a look at it in the phots below.
Credit: Automedia
