Audi E-Tron Sportback Electric Car Spied Winter Testing

The Audi e-tron Sportback enjoys winter tests

Here are new photos of an Audi e-tron Sportback test mule spotted during winter testing. This version of the Audi e-tron was unveiled in concept version in 2017 and promised to enter production by the end of 2019.

The Sportback is expected to share the same powertrain/battery as the standard e-tron SUV. Both will be produced in Brussels, Belgium. There is currently no new info on the car.

Audi e-tron Sportback concept (2017) specs:

  • 95 kWh battery pack
  • 500 km/310 miles of range (NEDC)
  • 370 kW of power
  • dual motor all-wheel drive
  • 0-62 mph (100 km/h) time of 4.5 seconds

Fingers crossed that Audi holds to its late 2019 launch schedule for this EV, as it’s sure to be one with mass-market appeal. Grab a look at it in the phots below.

Audi E-Tron Sportback
Or if you would prefer something a little different, the Audi e-Tron Sportback enters production in 2019

Credit: Automedia

Clive

Looks like maybe a Q4 to me.

22 minutes ago