Audi Finally Ramps Up e-tron Registrations In Germany Into Triple Digits

12 M BY MARK KANE

Customer deliveries to start in early 2019

In much of 2018 (January-October), Audi in Germany was registering on average more than 20 all-electric cars every month (234 total). In November alone 220 BEVs were registered.

Audi’s electric flagship e-tron┬áhas been in production since September 2018 but we didn’t yet hear of any customer deliveries as the German manufacturer encountered some problems and delays.

With new registrations coming in at a three-digit volume, we should now expect first deliveries and ramp up in sales in early 2019.

A similarly slow ramp up was earlier seen with the Jaguar I-PACE.