Audi’s U.S. EV Plan: Another Indication That OEMs Aren’t On Board
AUDI’S ‘TESLA KILLER’ STANDS DOWN
We journalists who cover the electric vehicle industry really want to believe automakers when they say they’re going to get serious about EVs, although we’ve been fooled so many times. Audi’s recent multi-million-dollar extravaganza for the launch of the e-tron convinced this correspondent (and quite a few others) that the company was serious about selling an EV in volume. Then we heard the news that Audi does not plan to ship any inventory vehicles to its US dealers.
*This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Charles Morris. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.
Above: A look at the Audi e-tron (Image: InsideEVs)
Audi of America President Scott Keogh tried to put a positive spin on the decision, implying that saving the cost of maintaining an inventory was the only way Audi could make a profit on its first pure EV. “I think it would be a beautiful world if you can go to a dealer – and we’d like to find that beautiful world – with zero floorplan [expense] and proper, full gross on the car,” quoth he. “This would be a beautiful state; so let’s go see if we can find this dream state.”
The situation isn’t quite as dire as Keogh’s self-defeating sarcasm (and outraged responses from some of the EV press) makes it sound. Audi dealers will have demonstrator models on hand, and they will have the option of ordering e-trons for their own inventory (I expect some California dealers to do so, based on a conversation I had at the launch event with one of those dealers, who was enthusiastic about selling the e-tron).
Above: Audi’s e-tron from behind (Image: InsideEVs)
However, the sales model Audi is proposing is that customers will place orders for the e-tron at dealerships or on Audi’s web site, held by refundable $1,000 deposits. Keogh said that wait times for delivery will depend on global demand, and could be months or even a year or more. All e-trons will be built at Audi’s assembly plant in Brussels.
Keogh told Automotive News that Audi’s dealer network will give the brand “a massive competitive advantage” over other EV-makers. At the launch event, one of the 300 dealers present told me that it would be interesting to see Tesla “fade away” as the e-tron came into its own. I responded to that comment with a wry smile, which has now evolved into a sad head-shake.
Above: Audi trolled Tesla’s Elon Musk on a billboard that featured the e-tron concept in Berlin (Image: InsideEVs via Audi Deutschland / Facebook)
Yes, an established dealer network is a good thing, but dealers are famously focused on closing sales quickly – put your money on the table and drive it off the lot. They’re not likely to be thrilled about a put-down-a-deposit-and-wait sales model. And so far, most dealers haven’t proven to be enthusiastic EV-sellers. On the contrary, they’re often citedas one of the main bottlenecks standing in the way of wider EV adoption. Here’s what Thomas Moloughney of PlugStar, an organization that aims to break that bottleneck by providing EV training to dealers, had to say about the latest news: “Very disappointing, Audi. Besides the obvious sales constriction, this really isn’t the message you want to be sending.”
As other automakers have, Audi may be falling into the error of assuming that EVs can only be bought by a subset of the market called “EV buyers.” Of course such people exist, and a few of them will surely order an e-tron. But any automaker that wants to sell an EV in volume needs to reach people who haven’t considered an EV before, and it’s hard to see how an Audi dealer is going to convince many of them to put down a grand and wait a few months for an e-tron when they can drive a perfectly good gas or diesel-powered Audi home right now.
Above: Meanwhile, in Germany, Audi’s CEO was recently detained by police in connection with the dieselgate probe* (Youtube: euronews)
On the other hand, car buyers’ habits are changing, and they may get used to ordering vehicles online more quickly than we think. Electrek reports that in Norway, Audi has already logged some 6,300 advance reservations for the e-tron (second only to the Tesla Model 3, which has an estimated 10,000 Norwegian orders on the books).
Written by: Charles Morris; Source: Automotive News; *Editor’s Note: According to Bloomberg, Audi’s dieselgate probe resulted in a fine of 800 million euros ($927 million) to settle its investigation by German prosecutors into the carmaker’s illegal emissions related to approximately 5 million diesel cars (with software “cheat” devices) sold in the U.S. and Europe.
These Guys Have Been Blowing Smoke Up Our Butts From Day One .. Their smoke & Mirror Act will Not Change Anytime Soon., if Ever !
It’s almost as if the people who sell the car have never driven the car, or any EV. This Audi will be 300% better than any other Audi for sale. It’s a pure luxury vehicle, in a class by itself, but, with all other EV’s.
Obsolete gas engines are just that: Obsolete.
The driving experience is far and away better in an EV.
But, sure Audi, keep Tesla in business.
An Evannex article throwing shade at a non-Tesla manufacturer. I’m shocked, I tell you, shocked!
They really are a bunch of clowns. What’s most funny about them is that as soon Tesla has reached the level of other car manufacturers with large lists of optional equipment the whole EVANNex business model falters.
So Tesla commitment dates were not trustworthy??? Now Audi “A few months or more than a year” is ok…
So Audi sells cars in the US in the same way as Tesla and that proves that they are not serious about selling EVs? That is silly. The truth is that the US dealer stock model just isn’t competitive with markets in which ordering cars is normal.
The truth is, dealerships are expensive. VW (including Audi), Daimler and BMW want to get rid of them.
Tesla doen’t have stealerships that take dozens of cars off Tesla’s books per site. Audi has that “advantage” but chooses not to do so. Probably because the stealerships aren’t willing to buy inventory on a low volume compliance car nor are they willing to spend the “cash burn” to install chargers at stealerships.
The model 3 has been on sale for 15~16 months and no sign of european deliveries and we’re throwing shade on audi for following a non inventory model stateside soon after release?
Tesla would if they could sell cars in every country on earth but they simply don’t have the capacity. Funny how established automakers with 100 years of experience that like to brag about how many cars they sell vs Tesla can’t keep inventory on lots. Are they in production hell?
I’m getting really sick of EVANNEX fud articles. Tesla is using the European built to order model in the US, Audi now does the same and this is reason to start foaming at the mouth?
These people really are not interested in EV revolution or uptake. They have their own agenda.
See, the difference is when Tesla does the same exact thing another manufacturer is being called out for, it’s ok because TESLA.
Unfortunately, it’s not worth complaining about. I don’t click on Evannex-sourced articles as a policy, but it does happen accidentally one in a while. When I find the article content-free or misleading (80% of the time) and complain, my comments get deleted. For some reason, InsideEVs really like Evannex.
Wow. Comprehension gets an F.
You can’t brag about your dealership model and then prove it doesn’t work.
This type of selling method is the rule in Europe and many parts of the world (over here, there’s no such thing as on-the-lot inventory whatsoever, for any new car). There aren’t any option lists either, except for the top luxury vehicles. You can select among 2-3 trim levels (and there may not be a demo car of the level you want), and that’s it.
There’s also no price discussion: All cars are sold by the importer directly, not a dealer, at MSRP, except during model changeover when they give a small discount. The showrooms are simply attached to major service garages, but staffed by importer personnel.
However, I really wonder whether this will fly in the US… I’m not sure potential customers will accept having other Audi models available on-lot, but not the e-tron ~We’ll wait and see.
The best part of that article was reading about Tesla fading away, now that was funny! I’m sure they thought Tesla would be gone about 5 years ago and not the behemoth it is growing into.
I have to give it to Audi, it makes sense to go the direct route. They have a limited supply. The dealers are not keen to sell EV’s. Only die hards will want one while everyone else is steered towards the gas and diesel cars like usual.
Works for me, gives a chance for Tesla to keep taking more market share. The more the OEM’s put off any real challenge, the more Tesla gets to grow. What is funny is that it is great for Tesla business but crappy for there mission of trying to get OEM’s to change fast.
As a result our environment is pretty much F*cked, but hey look at my nice shiny gas/diesel eating car, ain’t it a beaut!
It works for you but it won’t work for Audi.
I’m not sure Audi buyers even know they now make an EV.
But, who knows, they might send out a mailer.
But, the joke that they’re going to replace Tesla, is being shown to be just that, a joke.
They apparently were expecting Tesla to fail and have no plans to compete with any meaningful production.
But, it could still work for them if they sell everything they can make into the EU.
Just how many BEVs is Audi looking to produce annually?
I really do not get the article? Where is the news? Where is the problem?
I wait for the delivery of the first e-trons, should be soon!
There is one thinking error – Audi is not fighting for the EV future (as Tesla does) just because they have a new EV now. They join the EV market to secure their share in it but nothing more. For them the ICE age can last another 100 years they are pretty happy with it. So now they are trying to sell the etron to “EV buyers” and at the same time not to destroy their traditional ICE business. Why should they tempt their ICE cars customers with an EV? No need to stir the water.
I think you’re exactly correct. This vehicle is to “fix” their loss of 20% sales to Tesla. If it doesn’t work, they’re in trouble.
I laughed when I read Evannex refer to himself as a “journalist” in the first line.
Hardly a surprise. I think Audi, part of the VW group, just got hit a huge fine too, almost $1 billion, for cheating diesel emissions.
Talk about fading away.
I got fooled too. I opened this article without knowing it was from evannex.