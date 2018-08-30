Audi e-tron GT To Debut AT LA Auto Show: 12 New EVs By 2025

3 H BY MARK KANE

Audi sets a target of 12 electric models by 2025.

Audi finally is going bold with electrification. After the most recent unveiling of the e-tron SUV, the company already is hard at work with other models – twelve in total by 2025.

The EV expansion is promised to include all market segments using four platforms to construct cars of all kinds and sizes.

Soon, at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show, we will see a new Audi e-tron GT concept, which will target Tesla Model S territory. The car will be based on a new e-platform with tech developed in collaboration with Porsche, so maybe it will get ultra-fast charging at 800 V?

Here is what we know about Audi’s plans:

Audi e-tron (already in production)

Audi e-tron Sportback (to debut in 2019)

By 2025: 12 BEV models and roughly one-third of its sales with electrified models

The range will cover every relevant market segment from the compact to the full-size class. A series of models with classic body layouts such as Avant and Sportback will also be available

range of plug-in hybrid automobiles to greatly expanded to virtually every market segment



Platforms: