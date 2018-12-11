Audi e-Tron GT Rendered In New Colors, Including Purple

2 H BY MARK KANE

The red is quicker, but black has more range…

The grey/black Audi e-tron GT concept looks incredibly stylish, which makes the choice of any other color rather difficult, especially in some of these renders that don’t quite reflect the beauty of a particular color in reality.

Here is a gallery of images that hint at how the e-tron GT might look in some other colors, including some funky hues. The potential for this electric car is high and we are eager to see the production version in various colors.

Audi e-tron GT concept:

more than 90 kWh battery

over 400 km (248.5 miles) of range (WLTP)

dual motor (PMSM) all-wheel drive with torque vectoring

system output: 434 kW (590 hp)

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in about 3.5 seconds

0-200 km/h (124 mph) in over 12 seconds

top speed of 240 km/h (149 mph)

800 V battery system voltage

battery system voltage fast charging: 0-80% in 20-minutes

wireless charging at 11 kW (on-board charger is at least 11 kW)

450 liters of luggage capacity plus extra 100 liters under the hood

4.96-meter length, 1.96-meter width and 1.38-meter height

