Audi e-tron GT Concept Overview: Video

The Audi halo electric car is 90% ready

Audi e-tron GT concept, one of the many stars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, was presented in detail from the exterior through to the interior by Autogefühl, which as usual brings interesting insights.

The car is scheduled for late 2020, but the design is already 90% done. Things required for market launch are rather minor (door handles for example). The key battery/drivetrain technology is the fruit of a partnership with sister brand Porsche.

Audi e-tron GT concept: