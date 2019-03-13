Audi e-tron GT Concept Overview: Video
The Audi halo electric car is 90% ready
Audi e-tron GT concept, one of the many stars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, was presented in detail from the exterior through to the interior by Autogefühl, which as usual brings interesting insights.
The car is scheduled for late 2020, but the design is already 90% done. Things required for market launch are rather minor (door handles for example). The key battery/drivetrain technology is the fruit of a partnership with sister brand Porsche.
Audi e-tron GT concept:
- more than 90 kWh battery
- over 400 km (248.5 miles) of range (WLTP)
- dual motor (PMSM) all-wheel drive with torque vectoring
- system output: 434 kW (590 hp)
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in about 3.5 seconds
- 0-200 km/h (124 mph) in over 12 seconds
- top speed of 240 km/h (149 mph)
- 800 V battery system voltage
- fast charging: 0-80% in 20-minutes
- wireless charging at 11 kW (on-board charger is at least 11 kW)
- 450 liters of luggage capacity plus extra 100 liters under the hood
- 4.96-meter length, 1.96-meter width and 1.38-meter height
Great looking vehicle, aesthetically I think it looks nicer than a Model S. I would think the seats/interior would have a higher quality looking material, though.