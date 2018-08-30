Watch As Audi E-Tron Gains Energy Downhill

26 M BY VANJA KLJAIC

An impressive amount of battery charge is regained while rolling downhill

The Audi e-tron is the German car company’s first all-electric vehicle. It’s not a funky looking futuristic piece of machinery, but a rather tame and classy looking SUV (Sports Activity Vehicle).

Thanks to its design and functionality, it caters to the current Audi clientele quite well. After all, it resembles the current Audi Q5 and Q7, making the transition to the electric powertrain an easy feat, even by the hardest opposers of electric tech.

Thanks to its electric battery and motors, it can accelerate from 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in just 6 seconds. The vehicle is powered by a 95-kWh battery pack and promises a 249-mile (400 kilometers) range on a single charge. According to Audi, the e-tron can recharge to 80 percent battery status in less than half an hour, when utilizing a DC charging station.

To test how well the Audi e-tron performs in various conditions, the crew from carwow took it up Pikes Peak. But, rather than going all out and racing to the top of the hill, the crew does quite the opposite. They go downhill, trying to find out just how good the e-tron’s recuperation system is.

Their goal while descending the 156 turns and experiencing a change of elevation of almost 5,000 feet (1,524 meters) is to regain 10kWh of charge. The total length of the drive downhill is 12.42 kilometers or about 20 kilometers, but carwow seemingly talks about a driving distance of about 18 miles (30 kilometers). Nevertheless, it’s the regenerative power of the vehicle we’re interested in.

Throughout the whole run, the crew had an iPad with all the vehicle’s telemetry displayed, allowing them to better utilize the regenerative braking system. After the run, when they were stopped at the brake check facility at the bottom of the hill, the inspector couldn’t be more surprised by the low temperature of the e-tron’s brakes. This means that most of the braking was actually done by the regenerative braking system, and not the brake pads and discs.

