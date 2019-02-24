33 M BY MARK KANE

One more review of the e-tron ahead of the market launch

In the most recent episode, Fully Charged takes us back to the Audi e-tron demonstrations conducted several weeks ago in the United Arab Emirates. Jonny Smith tested the car over two days on both tarmac and on the sand in Abu Dhabi.

The overall verdict is positive – the e-tron is a great car (very quiet, with 150 kW charging capability and nice interior), although Jonny Smith notes that it’s too expensive, too heavy (heavier than Tesla Model X with a bigger battery), and range/efficiency should be higher. The small objection concerns cameras/displays replacing mirrors, which are not recommended, but it’s just a fancy option – not the weak point of the car itself.

Interesting was the part when Jonny Smith asked Audi representatives about production volumes and received an answer that the entire plant in Brussel was designated for EVs, which implies that it must be in the level of 100,000 to make sense. There would be no sense to produce, for example, 10,000 e-tron per year.

Audi e-tron specs:

0-60 mph in 5.5 seconds or 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds



or Top speed – 124 mph

up to 417 km (259.1 miles) under WLTP test cycle

under WLTP test cycle 95 kWh battery (36 cell modules, each module is equipped with 12 pouch cells, nominal voltage of 396 volts)



(36 cell modules, each module is equipped with 12 pouch cells, nominal voltage of 396 volts) battery pack weight: 700 kilograms (1543.2 lb)

dual-motor all-wheel drive – up to 300 kW and 664 Nm in S mode (boost) or up to 265 kW and 561 Nm in D mode . Front motor is 135 kW, the rear is 165 kW (S mode).

or . Front motor is 135 kW, the rear is 165 kW (S mode). Maximum tow rating – 1,800 kg (4,000 pounds) when properly equipped

9.6 kW on-board charger (240 V, 40 A) in U.S. and 11 kW or 22 kW three-phase in Europe

on-board charger (240 V, 40 A) in U.S. and or three-phase in Europe DC fast charging up to 150 kW: 0-80% in 30 minutes