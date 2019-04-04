Audi E-Tron Gets Lower Than Expected 204-Mile EPA Range Rating
1 H BY ZAC ESTRADA 33
It’s not out to impress on paper, as the automaker manages real-world expectations.
The Audi e-tron now has an EPA estimate for its electric range ahead of its U.S. on-sale date in May. Long billed by pundits as Audi’s long-awaited answer to Tesla, the government agency’s range figure won’t have anyone shaking up in Palo Alto. Or Coventry.
Audi said Thursday the e-tron will have an estimated 204-mile range for the U.S. market. That pales with the Jaguar I-Pace‘s 234-mile range estimate and the Tesla Model X‘s 295-mile figure on the most-efficient 100D model. It even comes up short against the Chevrolet Bolt and Hyundai Kona, just to name a few. Not a great look for an EV with a 95-kWh battery and a $75,000 base price. But Audi says that burying the bigger picture of the e-tron, which should be charge time and real-world range.
The automaker said in its press release that the e-tron uses 88 percent of its 95-kWh capacity for, “battery longevity, repeatable performance and peak charging power for longer amounts of time during the charge cycle.” And Audi claims with a 150-kW charger, the e-tron can add 54 miles of range in 10 minutes, or 163 miles in 30. Being part of the Volkswagen Group, Audi is also leveraging the growing Electrify America charging network with the capability to charge at up to 350 kW, with a network of 2,00 chargers in 42 states planned to be in place by the end of 2019, the company said.
So while the e-tron may not have the most spectacular numbers from the EPA – even the California Air Resources Board got 277 miles out of one – Audi hopes its talk about real-world driving and quick charge times will satisfy the rational side of buyers, who can then get excited about the Amazon Alexa integration, towing capacity and that it isn’t just another Tesla.
Categories: Audi
Leave a Reply
33 Comments on "Audi E-Tron Gets Lower Than Expected 204-Mile EPA Range Rating"
Ouch. That is some poor efficiency. Let’s hope VAG can do better with the MEB platform.
that’s disappointed, 204 mile is way too low
Pardon me, I was told that the big automakers could just show up whenever they wanted and school Tesla on how to build an electric car.
With 74 MPGe and 204 miles of range out of a 95 kWh pack and running six months behind schedule, the eTron is all set up to sell in I-Pace numbers in the US. Poorly.
They can’t just show up and beat Tesla. Even Porsche had to pony up to Rimac. You have to either be Rimac or Hyundai/Kia or maybe even Chevy at this point to really get a shot at unseating Tesla.
They are not looking to beat any one. They are fighting for their survival. Audi and its customers never cared for efficiency. A full tank fill up is chump change for them. They are learning the hard way in the EV world without efficiency they have no chance.
Seriously. They got owned. Even the original 2012 Model S had better numbers than this.
How am I supposed to believe VW is going to create the magic $33K long range EV when this is what VAG’s Audi team puts out?
Wait, you mean a century of building gas engines *doesn’t* magically transfer into experience with batteries and electric motors? WHO COULD HAVE PREDICTED THIS?
Found an old article on “Fortune”. I’m not sure if links are allows in posts here (search for “fortune audi tesla killer”, and you’ll probably find it). Highlights from the article talking about the International Motor Show debut… in 2015:
– Tesla Killer
– 500 km range (310 miles)
– production in 2018
– 500 km NEFZ: done, as promised
– production in 2018: done too, as promised. It began in September.
But maybe you can’t read.
The i-Pace is selling a lot in Europe at the moment. In terms of efficiency, it is the same as the Model X (see Nyland’s latest video on this).
I understand people who are negative about ICE cars. But when Tesla fans endlessly attack other EVs, it is very strange.
Nah, it’s actually a response to many of the Tesla critics that have, for years, attacked Tesla by saying the major automakers will easily crush Tesla when their long range BEVs come to market.
Hey, it’s better than the Coda! That only had 73mpge.
People don’t care about efficiency for efficiency itself, so it’s true that range and charging time matter more, but efficiency impacts range and charging time, and range impacts how often you need to charge.
More importantly, inefficiency in a BEV requires more of the most expensive part of the car, the batteries.
So you end up with a very expensive product with an enormous battery and it still has mediocre range.
GM, Tesla, and Nissan are the only automakers with the expertise to get the most out of a cost effective battery pack. The Europeans are a decade behind and putting out embarrassments (so far) after an awful lot of chest-pounding in recent years.
Actually, Audi’s own press release in the fall of 2015 said the E-tron would be available in early 2018, so the vehicle is a year late.
It was supposed to have 0-62 mph in 4.6 seconds. It did not, it’s 5.5 seconds in limited “boost mode”
It was supposed to have 500 km of range. It did not, it’s 204 miles of EPA range.
It was supposed to have more 370 kW power. It shipped with 300 kW.
It was supposed to have z-FAS level 3 autonomous driving with LIDAR. That is no where to be found.
It was supposed to have a drag coefficient of 0.25. It turned out to be 0.30
It was supposed to have a top speed of 130.5 mph. It turned out to be 124 mph.
Why do journalists and others still believe Volkswagen Group press releases?
“I was told that the big automakers could just show up whenever they wanted and school Tesla on how to build an electric car.”
Yeah, Tesla detractors and bashers kept telling us that for years. “Tesla has no tech advantage”, they kept claiming.
Turns out Tesla is taking the legacy auto makers to the woodshed, not vice versa!
Ladies and Gentlemen…$80,000 for 175miles real world range…hehe hehe…lol
That’s an expensive NISSAN LEAF!!!
Not everyone is paying for range. There is more to an EV than its range number. Most drivers never even use anything like 175 miles of range. Personally, I never ever have to drive more 55 miles in a single trip, and I only need to even drive 55 miles about three times a year. I live in Europe and my driving (which usually consists of journeys of around 10 miles a day) is not particularly unusual.
Lol. Just stop already. That is embarrassing VAG bootlicking.
Dear lord, please fix the charging rate units to be in kW. Any respectable EV article should not be confusing kW and kWh. There’s no excuse for that.
In other news: a vehicle that gets slightly over 2 miles per kWh? Wow. That’s bad.
Amen!
Wonder what’s the highway range as 204 is combined.
The large cache with only some 83.6kWh usable, the large frontal area and very high weight, do cost them a lot.
163 miles added in 30 mins is less than Model X while Model Y long range is advertised as adding 168 miles in 15 minutes.
More poorly engineered car from Europeans. What a waste of metal and mental.
It’s a big conspiracy! Them American bullies want to make these high tech german cars look bad.
You have it wrong. It’s a conspiracy by rest of the world to make American EV look good. I mean, Europeans can’t be _that_ incompetent, can they?
Most people in Europe don’t even need this range (200 miles for any single journey), unless they want to go on a family driving holiday about once a year.
Personally I don’t think this will happen. Not even the battery upgrade alone .. not this year anyway ..
But can you imagine Tesla transplanting a couple of those efficient Model 3 motors on the normal trim Model X and doing that imaginary 2170 upgrade to their pack … maan, they would wipe the @#!$in’ floor with these clowns !
Wow, what is going to happen to that range in the winter?
It’s going to get the same 204 miles if you drive it like Bjorn did here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ucPJy0JnNLo
“Winter range at 90 km/h, 56 mph: 330 km/205 mi”
He did steady state 56 mph. That’s not representative of the EPA testing protocol. Plenty of vehicles will get much higher than EPA in good weather at 56 mph steady cruising.
The “advantage” of the charge rate claim is silly. Of course it won’t taper as rapidly if you only charge it to 80-some percent.
I am pretty tired of the bogus claims being made by these clowns. They promised great cars and they aren’t delivering. I won’t take any of their claims seriously.
Where is the issue. This car does cost less than the discontinued Model X75D did and it offers quite a bit more in features.
This car will only be a failure if they can’t sell their production. It offers performance comparable to the SQ5 while the purchase price is basically identical. They have no issues selling the SQ5 so this should be not an issue either.
Well, its teensy better than my predicted EPA range of 180 to 200 miles. Glad I didn’t wait for the Audi e-tron quattro to replace my leased Audi A3 e-tron.
And still, each year, many thousands of people are going to buy this EV model, just because it’s an Audi.
That’s simply amazing.