Audi E-Tron Disappoints On Energy Consumption: Places Last Among EVs

Just 204 miles (328 km) of EPA range

We were waiting of the first series produced all-electric Audi e-tron for quite some time (deliveries in the U.S. from May) and were hoping that such a company will deliver range and performance comparable to Tesla Model X, but after the most recent announcement of EPA test results, one should be disappointed.

The Audi e-tron’s energy consumption of just 74 MPGe (455 Wh/mile or 283 Wh/km) on the combined cycle is the worst result on the market, even behind the Jaguar I-PACE. Will it negatively impact sales? We think so.

Let’s check the energy consumption chart.

All-Electric Car Energy Consumption (EPA)

* The results were converted from EPA’s MPGe (Miles Per Gallon equivalent, assuming 1 gallon of gasoline=33.7 kWh) to Wh per mile of EPA range – Combined, City and Highway.

Energy consumption includes charging losses from on-board charger (AC)

Some data estimated. Some versions of models recieved the same ratings despite are slightly different.

BEVs by range

Now range. The EPA rated the Audi e-tron at 204 miles (328 km), which is the lowest 200+ result of any BEV. It’s not something to be proud of, as we expected at least 225-250 miles.

Part of the reason behind the relatively low range is that only 88% (83.6 kWh) of the full battery capacity (95 kWh) is available for use. Combined with high energy consumption, range is much lower than expected

For comparison, the WLTP rating is up to 417 km (259.1 miles).

A big positive is that the Audi can be recharged quickly at 150 kW DC, but it’s rather consolation and not a win.

BEVs price (MSRP + DST) per mile of EPA range comparison

Audi e-tron specs:

0-60 mph in 5.5 seconds or 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds
Top speed – 124 mph



or Top speed – 124 mph

204 miles (328 km) according to EPA

according to EPA up to 417 km (259.1 miles) under the WLTP test cycle

95 kWh battery / 83.6 kWh usable (36 cell modules, each module is equipped with 12 pouch cells, nominal voltage of 396 volts)
battery pack weight: 700 kilograms (1543.2 lb)



/ 83.6 kWh usable (36 cell modules, each module is equipped with 12 pouch cells, nominal voltage of 396 volts) battery pack weight: 700 kilograms (1543.2 lb)

dual-motor all-wheel drive – up to 300 kW and 664 Nm in S mode (boost) or up to 265 kW and 561 Nm in D mode. Front motor is 135 kW, the rear is 165 kW (S mode).
Maximum tow rating – 1,800 kg (4,000 pounds) when properly equipped

or . Front motor is 135 kW, the rear is 165 kW (S mode). Maximum tow rating – 1,800 kg (4,000 pounds) when properly equipped

9.6 kW on-board charger (240 V, 40 A) in the U.S. and 11 kW or 22 kW three-phase in Europe

on-board charger (240 V, 40 A) in the U.S. and or three-phase in Europe DC fast charging up to 150 kW: 0-80% in 30 minutes (10 minutes adds up to 54 miles, 30 minutes adds up to 163 miles)

