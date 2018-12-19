Audi E-Tron Electric SUV Charges At Sustained 150-kW Rate
Audi e-tron proves its 150 kW charging capability at a 175 kW charger
When Audi announced the e-tron, it promised charging capability of 150 kW (0-80% in around half hour), which is reasonable with its 95 kWh battery pack.
A recent presentation of the charging results recorded for a pre-production e-tron at a Fastned fast charging station proves that 150 kW is totally achievable.
Two tests were performed – one using 50 kW and one using 175 kW DC CCS Combo chargers. The first one doesn’t tell much, as the car was able to accept all the 50 kW that the charger was able to provide.
At the 175 kW charger, e-tron’s charging power depends on the state of charge (of course also on other factors like battery temperature). Starting below 30% SOC, charging power was at about 140 kW or so. Power was steadily increasing to 150 kW around 55% SOC and to maybe even 155 kW peak around 70%. Then the power drops a little bit and continues around 150 kW to nearly 80%. In other words, we can assume that the average from 30 to almost 80% is around 150 kW.
Before 80% SOC, charging power drops quickly to less than 110 kW at 82-83% SOC and then continues to decrease at a linear pace to 50 kW almost to full 100% SOC.
Overall, e-tron demonstrates great charging performance – one of the best that we have seen so far in a production car (pre-production, but it shouldn’t be much different in a production version). With 150 kW, the Audi e-tron is ready for the long-distance travel and with optional three-phase 22 kW on-board charger, it’s outstanding also for home/work/destination charging too.
Audi e-tron specs:
- 0-60 mph in 5.5 seconds or 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds
- Top speed – 124 mph
- about 399 km (248 miles) under WLTP test cycle
- 95 kWh battery (36 cell modules, each module is equipped with 12 pouch cells, nominal voltage of 396 volts)
- battery pack weight: 700 kilograms (1543.2 lb)
- dual-motor all-wheel drive – up to 300 kW and 664 Nm in S mode (boost) or up to 265 kW and 561 Nm in D mode. Front motor is 135 kW, the rear is 165 kW (S mode).
- Maximum tow rating – 1,800 kg (4,000 pounds) when properly equipped
- 9.6 kW on-board charger (240 V, 40 A) in U.S. and 11 kW or 22 kW three-phase in Europe
- DC fast charging up to 150 kW: 0-80% in 30 minutes
Source: Fastned
11 Comments on "Audi E-Tron Electric SUV Charges At Sustained 150-kW Rate"
Fantastic vehicle. Sexy beasty.
Eat your heart out Tesla!
Which production cars are better??
In terms of KW it is actually the best we have ever seen in a production car.
In terms of kW/kWh, or C-rate the Ioniq is still better. It might only charge at 60-70 kW, but if you’d scale it up to 95 kWh, it would charge at 200-240 kW up to 80%, but then of course cooling would be harder and so on, so not really apples to apples.
Agreed, Tesla doesn’t really charge very fast, only around 1 to 1.5 C. My old 60 Ah / 22 kWh BMW i3 charges at 2 C up to 62% or so before tapering down to 1 C by 80%. However, since it is only 22 kW, the range isn’t good.
What people have to realize is that Tesla gets the range, power, and charge rate (miles per minute) by having large packs, and in the case of the Model 3, it is very efficient as well. It is much more difficult to work with low capacity packs and get high performance and fast charging.
The Tesla is less stressed under charging so the battery will last longer without taking as extreme of measures to cool it and such. The Audi is the same, it really isn’t charging very high C rate, so it isn’t that stressed. It sounds like they are more worried about current in cables and connectors than anything (cooled cable, etc).
That is encouraging and I am a little jealous, given that I drive a Bolt. I kind of see 50 kWh as an absolute bare minimum, so 150 is great.
Dreadnaught.
As in the ship that made all other battleships utterly obsolete in one fell swoop? Not with that range and not with those charging specs, great as they are. USS Model X and Model S and KMS Taycan are definitely not outclassed.
This is promising for other VW vehicles too
That sustained charge rate is really awesome.
I was disappointed by the mileage of this car, and also skeptical on its actual chargeability. Well… I was wrong about that last part. Of course, I would have preferred a more efficient car, but this charging power achievement is a total game-changer. Out of my price-range, though…