Audi E-Tron Electric SUV Charges At Sustained 150-kW Rate

2 H BY MARK KANE

Audi e-tron proves its 150 kW charging capability at a 175 kW charger

When Audi announced the e-tron, it promised charging capability of 150 kW (0-80% in around half hour), which is reasonable with its 95 kWh battery pack.

A recent presentation of the charging results recorded for a pre-production e-tron at a Fastned fast charging station proves that 150 kW is totally achievable.

Two tests were performed – one using 50 kW and one using 175 kW DC CCS Combo chargers. The first one doesn’t tell much, as the car was able to accept all the 50 kW that the charger was able to provide.

At the 175 kW charger, e-tron’s charging power depends on the state of charge (of course also on other factors like battery temperature). Starting below 30% SOC, charging power was at about 140 kW or so. Power was steadily increasing to 150 kW around 55% SOC and to maybe even 155 kW peak around 70%. Then the power drops a little bit and continues around 150 kW to nearly 80%. In other words, we can assume that the average from 30 to almost 80% is around 150 kW.

Before 80% SOC, charging power drops quickly to less than 110 kW at 82-83% SOC and then continues to decrease at a linear pace to 50 kW almost to full 100% SOC.

Overall, e-tron demonstrates great charging performance – one of the best that we have seen so far in a production car (pre-production, but it shouldn’t be much different in a production version). With 150 kW, the Audi e-tron is ready for the long-distance travel and with optional three-phase 22 kW on-board charger, it’s outstanding also for home/work/destination charging too.

Audi e-tron specs:

0-60 mph in 5.5 seconds or 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds



or Top speed – 124 mph

about 399 km (248 miles) under WLTP test cycle

under WLTP test cycle 95 kWh battery (36 cell modules, each module is equipped with 12 pouch cells, nominal voltage of 396 volts)



(36 cell modules, each module is equipped with 12 pouch cells, nominal voltage of 396 volts) battery pack weight: 700 kilograms (1543.2 lb)

dual-motor all-wheel drive – up to 300 kW and 664 Nm in S mode (boost) or up to 265 kW and 561 Nm in D mode . Front motor is 135 kW, the rear is 165 kW (S mode).

or . Front motor is 135 kW, the rear is 165 kW (S mode). Maximum tow rating – 1,800 kg (4,000 pounds) when properly equipped

9.6 kW on-board charger (240 V, 40 A) in U.S. and 11 kW or 22 kW three-phase in Europe

on-board charger (240 V, 40 A) in U.S. and or three-phase in Europe DC fast charging up to 150 kW: 0-80% in 30 minutes

Source: Fastned