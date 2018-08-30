Audi e-tron All-Wheel Drive Capabilities Tested: Video
Audi e-tron passed the desert test.
Autogefühl recently had the opportunity to test drive the Audi e-tron prototype (with a production version of the powertrain) at Namibia’s salt flats and savanna.
Tests were focused on driving dynamics and the all-wheel-drive capabilities in different driving modes. As it turns out, the all-new e-tron is the most agile car of its size, according to Autogefühl.
The Audi e-tron seems very stable, without much wheel spin. Has quick response from its motors, an impressive driving experience and is very stiff and quiet.
In the night driving part, everything was positive too, although cameras and displays are probably not as accurate as standard mirrors.
The exterior and interior overview of the production model in the studio revealed strong build quality, intuitive infotainment with a clean, open design of the cockpit, similar to other Audi models.
I thought EVs could not go on gravel roads without starting to self destruct. So perplexed by those new EVs….
when I see this video I understand why they took their time before revealing it. Typical German taking their time but leaving no stone unturned. I would give an arm and a leg for our German neighbor to take over the software industry and free the world of the hugely pain in the @zz current half backed often stupidly designed softwares we use in our computers. In my career in structured finance we are often driven nuts by the attention to details of the Swiss or the Germans but now looking back with 20 years of experience all those deals they participated in are rock solid and because of that make us save a huge amount of time and paying back hugely our impatience we had in the beginning with them while drafting agreements. To all Germans and Swiss reading here, RESPECT for your work ethics.
Yes, lets all congratulate the European engineers that successfully cheated emissions tests for years, with their brilliant software, which could figure out it was being tested and turn on pollution controls, found out, incidentally by American, not German engineers..
This looks like a decent car, but don’t go all tribal, which is usually the case, and simply praise them for doing something right.
Their backs are against the wall. to do something of note, but Tesla should probably get most of the credit for their efforts.
Exactly, agreed. I take it that if it would have been a MS software for example they would have been busted immediately as so many cars would have stopped working altogether. It was Bosch doing it so it lasted a very long time.
Is it known when they deliver the first e-trons? Should be really soon!!!
Only thing I have read: End of 2018 in Europe .
Not sure a specific date has ever been mentioned; but IIRC it’s supposed to be near the end of the year?…
Audi has internally promised its US dealers 50K of these in 2019. Hope they can pull it off for all of our sakes.