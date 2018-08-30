Audi e-tron All-Wheel Drive Capabilities Tested: Video

5 H BY MARK KANE

Audi e-tron passed the desert test.

Autogefühl recently had the opportunity to test drive the Audi e-tron prototype (with a production version of the powertrain) at Namibia’s salt flats and savanna.

Tests were focused on driving dynamics and the all-wheel-drive capabilities in different driving modes. As it turns out, the all-new e-tron is the most agile car of its size, according to Autogefühl.

The Audi e-tron seems very stable, without much wheel spin. Has quick response from its motors, an impressive driving experience and is very stiff and quiet.

In the night driving part, everything was positive too, although cameras and displays are probably not as accurate as standard mirrors.

The exterior and interior overview of the production model in the studio revealed strong build quality, intuitive infotainment with a clean, open design of the cockpit, similar to other Audi models.