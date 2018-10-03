Audi e-tron 55 quattro: Videos Galore From Paris Motor Show

2 H BY MARK KANE

Production Audi e-tron debuts in Europe.

Two weeks after its unveiling in San Francisco, Audi presents its first all-electric SUV, the e-tron 55 quattro, at the 2018 Paris Motor Show.

It’s the first opportunity for the general public to compare, in one place, three new contenders in the high-end segment – Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-PACE and Mercedes-Benz EQC (see photos/videos here) that could take a chunk of Tesla Model X sales.

We like the look of the e-tron, especially the gray looks fabulous (see the second video below). Hopefully, soon we will get an opportunity to see the first deliveries and to hear customer feedback.

Audi e-tron specs:

0-60 mph – 5.5 seconds

Top speed – 124 mph

over 400 km (250 miles) expected under WLTP test cycle

95 kWh battery (36 cell modules, each module is equipped with 12 pouch cells, nominal voltage of 396 volts)



(36 cell modules, each module is equipped with 12 pouch cells, nominal voltage of 396 volts) battery pack weight: 700 kilograms (1543.2 lb)

dual-motor all-wheel drive – up to 300 kW and 664 Nm in S mode (boost) or up to 265 kW and 561 Nm in D mode. Front motor is 135 kW, the rear is 165 kW (S mode).

Maximum tow rating – 4,000 pounds when properly equipped

9.6 kW on-board charger (240 V, 40 A) in U.S. and 11 kW or 22 kW three-phase in Europe

DC fast charging up to 150 kW: 0-80% in 30 minutes