Audi e-tron 55 quattro: Videos Galore From Paris Motor Show
Production Audi e-tron debuts in Europe.
Two weeks after its unveiling in San Francisco, Audi presents its first all-electric SUV, the e-tron 55 quattro, at the 2018 Paris Motor Show.
It’s the first opportunity for the general public to compare, in one place, three new contenders in the high-end segment – Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-PACE and Mercedes-Benz EQC (see photos/videos here) that could take a chunk of Tesla Model X sales.
We like the look of the e-tron, especially the gray looks fabulous (see the second video below). Hopefully, soon we will get an opportunity to see the first deliveries and to hear customer feedback.
Audi e-tron specs:
- 0-60 mph – 5.5 seconds
- Top speed – 124 mph
- over 400 km (250 miles) expected under WLTP test cycle
- 95 kWh battery (36 cell modules, each module is equipped with 12 pouch cells, nominal voltage of 396 volts)
- battery pack weight: 700 kilograms (1543.2 lb)
- dual-motor all-wheel drive – up to 300 kW and 664 Nm in S mode (boost) or up to 265 kW and 561 Nm in D mode. Front motor is 135 kW, the rear is 165 kW (S mode).
- Maximum tow rating – 4,000 pounds when properly equipped
- 9.6 kW on-board charger (240 V, 40 A) in U.S. and 11 kW or 22 kW three-phase in Europe
- DC fast charging up to 150 kW: 0-80% in 30 minutes
