Audi Connects E-Tron Electric SUV To Your Home

“Audi offers various solutions for charging at home, which is where the majority of all charging operations take place: The standard compact charging system enables charging with an output of up to 11 kW. The optional connect charging system doubles the output to 22 kW, to which end the Audi e-tron is equipped with a second, optional charger. The connect charging system also connects with the infrastructure via the home Wi-Fi and, in conjunction with a home energy management system (HEMS), enables intelligent charging functions. “In keeping with our premium quality standards, we want an electric car that fits seamlessly into the intelligently connected home, to provide genuine added value for the customer. That is why we have teamed up with the two leading suppliers of home energy management systems, the Hager Group and SMA Solar Technology. That brings maximum charging convenience,” says Fermin Soneira, Head of Product Marketing at Audi.

Cost and CO2-optimized charging

With the connect charging system and a suitably equipped HEMS, the customer can use variable electricity tariffs to charge the Audi e-tron. This system can charge the battery when electricity is less expensive while simultaneously considering individual mobility requirements, such as departure time and charge level. The connect charging system gets the necessary rate information either from the HEMS or from information the customer enters into the myAudi portal. If the home is equipped with a photovoltaic system, the customer can optimize the charging process to prefer the electricity generated by the system for charging the Audi e-tron. The electric SUV does this by considering forecast phases of sunshine and the current flow of electricity at the home’s connection point to the public grid.

Blackout protection

The intelligent charging function also protects the customer in the event of a blackout. The customer always charges with the maximum available capacity that the home electrical system and the car allow. The charging system also considers the power requirements of other consumers to avoid overloading the home electrical system and thus tripping the master breaker. The customer can check their individual charging statistics and charging progress in the myAudi portal and myAudi app. Besides charging times and the amount of electricity charged, the system also provides detailed information about the corresponding costs. This data is stored on a secured server, and the portal offers both analysis and export functions.”