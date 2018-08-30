Audi Unveils Charging Station Fit For Electric Era

1 H BY MARK KANE

Audi envisions a charging station of the future

Right after the unveiling of the e-tron, Audi took a while to rest … accelerated the marketing campaign by presenting more stuff. The latest news from Audi is Charging Station Unleashed – a four-day experience near San Francisco’s Embarcadero (at 90 Broadway) that will display the all-new Audi e-tron, the championship Formula E racecar and the PB 18 all-electric concept car.

The German brand will present the vehicles, its technology, accept reservations (the special Edition One is already sold out) and make people familiar with its charging station from Electrify America that will play a key role in Audi’s BEV rollout by placing hundreds of DC fast charging stations with multiple chargers at each location.

The charging station is kind of a fancy vision of how the electric era will look like. In reality, we will be happy if there is a network of chargers with high reliability. Looks don’t matter much.

Audi e-tron will be one of the few models that can charge really quickly – at 150 kW it will need just a half hour to replenish 80% ofthe capacity of its 95 kWh battery. We need to add here that Audi deserves applause for the European on-board charging options – three-phase 11 kW (standard) and 22 kW (option), which is something the Jaguar I-PACE and Mercedes-Benz EQC lack.

Here are details of the demonstration: