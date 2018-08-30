Audi Unveils Charging Station Fit For Electric Era
Audi envisions a charging station of the future
Right after the unveiling of the e-tron, Audi
took a while to rest… accelerated the marketing campaign by presenting more stuff. The latest news from Audi is Charging Station Unleashed – a four-day experience near San Francisco’s Embarcadero (at 90 Broadway) that will display the all-new Audi e-tron, the championship Formula E racecar and the PB 18 all-electric concept car.
The German brand will present the vehicles, its technology, accept reservations (the special Edition One is already sold out) and make people familiar with its charging station from Electrify America that will play a key role in Audi’s BEV rollout by placing hundreds of DC fast charging stations with multiple chargers at each location.
The charging station is kind of a fancy vision of how the electric era will look like. In reality, we will be happy if there is a network of chargers with high reliability. Looks don’t matter much.
Audi e-tron will be one of the few models that can charge really quickly – at 150 kW it will need just a half hour to replenish 80% ofthe capacity of its 95 kWh battery. We need to add here that Audi deserves applause for the European on-board charging options – three-phase 11 kW (standard) and 22 kW (option), which is something the Jaguar I-PACE and Mercedes-Benz EQC lack.
Here are details of the demonstration:
Now, Bay Area residents can be among the first to check out the all-new e-tron at a four-day experience called ‘Charging Station Unleashed,’ located near the Embarcadero at 90 Broadway, San Francisco.
‘Charging Station Unleashed’
In celebration of the global launch of the e-tron, Audi has reinvented the charging station for the electric era. Visitors to this interactive pop-up experience will have a glimpse into the future of electric mobility and be the first in America to see the 2019 e-tron in person and place their reservations. Other electric Audi vehicles on display include the championship winning Formula E racecar and the 764-horsepower, PB18 concept car, which debuted at Monterey Car Week in August (on display until Sept. 20).
“The heart of the experience is a modern take on what a charging station could look like in the near future – a place where drivers of electric vehicles can refuel themselves while their vehicle recharges,” said Loren Angelo, vice president of Marketing, Audi of America.
The experience will also offer complimentary charging from Audi for current electric car owners with chargers supplied by Electrify America. Electrify America is investing $2 billion to create a nationwide network of highway, and community ultra-fast DC fast chargers, as well as Level 2 stations at workplace and multi-unit dwellings. These efforts are designed to take electric further than it’s ever gone before, and enable millions of American to discover the benefits of electric driving.
Interactive exhibits:
Interactive experiences will be on-site for consumers to see, touch and taste what the future of design and innovation can be in a future where ‘Electric has gone Audi,’ including:
- A kinetic energy capture installation that showcases how electric power could come from anywhere in the future, even human movement. The activation will showcase the power humans generate walking, hopping, or dancing across the energy capture floors. The positive energy will then animate a wall installation in real time.
- LED swings, nodding to the role the e-tron has in ushering in an era where technology, design and mobility are designed to combine to create a more thrilling experience.
- An innovative menu of reimagined “electric provisions” curated by James Beard award-winning Chef Stuart Brioza and Chef Nicole Krasinski from State Bird Provisions.
- The entire experience will run on social currency. Visitors won’t pay for anything in cash. Rather, they’ll receive special LED bracelets that let them access the station’s amenities when they share posts about the experience on social media.
- On-site reservations for the Audi e-tron SUV. This is the first time the e-tron will be available for consumers to see and experience the new vehicle, review product specifications, stats and options, and place a reservation right on-site with a fully refundable $1,000 reservation fee ahead of delivery in mid-2019.
Leave a Reply
5 Comments on "Audi Unveils Charging Station Fit For Electric Era"
“Audi e-tron will be one of the few models that can charge really quickly – at 150 kW”….
Uh… actually, the etron is very soon to be the fastest DC charging passenger vehicle in the world!! Just say it like it is.
Yes, the charging experience really matters.
I finally drove a Model 3, it was a Performance one and HOLY CRAP is it mind-boggling fast and handles like its on rails as an aside.
Meanwhile, my brother and I had it as a loaner for the day and drove it over 300 miles around LA, when we stopped to supercharge at the Redondo Beach Superchargers it was at about 20% battery.
We ate across the street at Toms (great fast food btw) and returned to the car in 33 minutes with 207 MILES ADDED….in 33 MIUTES.
WOW!
Showing neatly that Audi does not get it. One charger, in a drive up/drive off configuration modeled after current gas stations, which were modeled on the idea that cars would line up, fuel, then move off. This model is dead, dudes. Tesla has the correct model, which is individual parking spaces with chargers at the back so that the maximum number of cars can be packed in, and at least 10 spaces to guarantee sufficient chargers are available.
It would obviously be nice if Tesla would embrace the “service area” model. Right now, the standard algorithm is:
1. Place your car on charge.
2. Go search for a bathroom.
3. Decide if you want to shop, eat or go back to the car for r&r.
However, I suspect that nobody is going to care if they never do this. What is most important to Tesla users is to charge and go, since you are 30 minutes from the road. Other considerations are secondary.
You did read that this is a 4 day pop-up “experience” and not a permanent installation? Their take on what it **could** look like in the future (very likely with many more than one charging station but keeping the service area concept.
So, one single pop-up “four-day experience” charging station.
Well, that really demonstrates Audi’s long-term commitment to the EV revolution, doesn’t it? 🙄