Audi Announces e-Tron Pricing In Germany, Expect ~$100,000 In U.S.

14 H BY MARK KANE

Audi revealed that interest in the upcoming e-tron all-electric SUV is tremendous – there are some 3,700 reservations coming from Norway alone.

In addition, the automaker stated that pricing for the e-tron in Germany starts at €80,000 ($98,445 USD), which means that in U.S. it probably will be priced at approximately $100,000 before incentives.

We believe that the e-tron in U.S. will be priced above the Tesla Model X 100D ($97,200 incl. destination charge) but way below the $141,200 for the P100D.

The car is going to be unveiled in Brussels this summer. Production and sales will begin in the second half of 2018.

“In some markets, demand for the e-tron** has already started: Lots of customers have already reserved this SUV. We have received 3,700 reservations from Norway alone. The price of the e-tron** has been fixed as of today: It is available in Germany starting at 80,000 euros. The Audi e-tron** stands here as a representative of many more electric cars that we will present to you in the coming years. The Audi e-tron Sportback** will follow in 2019.”

Read Also – Watch Spied Audi E-Tron In Motion