“Flying taxis are on the way. We at Audi are convinced of that. More and more people are moving to cities. And more and more people will be mobile thanks to automation. In future senior citizens, children, and people without a driver’s license will want to use convenient robot taxis. If we succeed in making a smart allocation of traffic between roads and airspace, people and cities can benefit in equal measure.”
Audi, Airbus & Italdesign Demonstrate Pop.Up Next
Pop.Up Next combines electric, autonomous, flying and sharing
The “Pop.Up Next” all-electric flying taxi – a joint project of Audi, Airbus and Italdesign – enters a new phase of tests and demonstrations of 1:4 scale model. This special modular concept utilizes a passenger capsule that can be attached to a driving platform or drone.
The prototype was recently shown at the Amsterdam Drone Week where for the first time, it was flying and driving on its own.
“This innovative concept for a flying taxi combines a self-driving electric car with a passenger drone. In the first public test flight, the flight module accurately placed a passenger capsule on the ground module, which then drove from the test grounds autonomously. This is still a 1:4 scale model. But as soon as the coming decade, Audi customers could use a convenient and efficient flying taxi service in large cities – in multi-modal operation, in the air and on the road. Without changing vehicles, passengers will enjoy their leisure time, relax, or work.”
Partners are also trying to figure out the business cases for the on-demand service through conducting tests in South America in cooperation with the Airbus subsidiary Voom. Currently, customers can book helicopter flights in Mexico City or Sao Paulo, while an Audi is at the ready for the journey to or from the landing site.
The next step is to be a full-size prototype that can drive and fly with passengers.
Well, to be sincere i am quite disappointed. OK about Italdesign project. Audi just put its badge on the project. What really disappointed me is Airbus part, the drone. even if it’s a 1:4 scale it’s evident they have to work much, much, much i want to say MUCH more on it. Look at the way it flies and the way it takes-off and it lands… and it’s just a model.. Kids drone can fly better!!! Airbus lacks of software AND hardware. Just like all other concept of Audi it will see light may be after competitors shows something different and better..
I am trying to imagine that landing with passengers on board. Think of all the spilled coffee and whiplash! I’d wager the guys over at FliteTest RC in rural Ohio, with their mad “land an RC plan on an RC helicarrier” stunt have a lot to say. Imagine the entire thing was done with foam core board instead of glossy epoxy, then replace the with lots of shouting and interjections, and you get the idea.
Things I would expect they will have to introduce:
* gimbaled pod (or blades)
* dampeners on the landing skis
* much, much quieter blades or cabin sound dampening
* emergency landing technology (like a fast deploy parachute)
* redundant power supply
* autonomy, because let’s face it, the guy with the laptop was doing the whole thing by hand