Audi Receives 10,000-Plus Pre-Orders For e-tron

BY MARK KANE

Audi e-tron enters the market with over 10,000 pre-orders.

According to Lahouari Bennaoum, Director of Audi France, the number of pre-orders for e-tron already exceeds 10,000 (globally).

For comparison, Tesla sold in 2017 over 12,600 Model X in Europe alone. We are now wondering what is the number of pre-orders from Europe, where e-tron could reach comparable sales volume to the Model X.

Production of the Audi e-tron started in Belgium on September 3, 2018 so the first deliveries in Europe are expected soon (for sure before the end of this year). Sales in North America will begin in the second-quarter of 2019, but with no dealer stock expected, we doubt the e-tron will sell in volume here.

Prices start at:

€79.900 ($94,000) in Germany

$74,800 in U.S.

Audi e-tron specs:

0-60 mph – 5.5 seconds

Top speed – 124 mph

over 400 km (250 miles) expected under WLTP test cycle

expected under WLTP test cycle 95 kWh battery (36 cell modules, each module is equipped with 12 pouch cells, nominal voltage of 396 volts)



(36 cell modules, each module is equipped with 12 pouch cells, nominal voltage of 396 volts) battery pack weight: 700 kilograms (1543.2 lb)

dual-motor all-wheel drive – up to 300 kW and 664 Nm in S mode (boost) or up to 265 kW and 561 Nm in D mode . Front motor is 135 kW, the rear is 165 kW (S mode).

or . Front motor is 135 kW, the rear is 165 kW (S mode). Maximum tow rating – 4,000 pounds when properly equipped

9.6 kW on-board charger (240 V, 40 A) in U.S. and 11 kW or 22 kW three-phase in Europe

on-board charger (240 V, 40 A) in U.S. and or three-phase in Europe DC fast charging up to 150 kW: 0-80% in 30 minutes

Source: Automobile-Propre