Audi Receives 10,000-Plus Pre-Orders For e-tron
Audi e-tron enters the market with over 10,000 pre-orders.
According to Lahouari Bennaoum, Director of Audi France, the number of pre-orders for e-tron already exceeds 10,000 (globally).
For comparison, Tesla sold in 2017 over 12,600 Model X in Europe alone. We are now wondering what is the number of pre-orders from Europe, where e-tron could reach comparable sales volume to the Model X.
Production of the Audi e-tron started in Belgium on September 3, 2018 so the first deliveries in Europe are expected soon (for sure before the end of this year). Sales in North America will begin in the second-quarter of 2019, but with no dealer stock expected, we doubt the e-tron will sell in volume here.
Prices start at:
- €79.900 ($94,000) in Germany
- $74,800 in U.S.
Audi e-tron specs:
- 0-60 mph – 5.5 seconds
- Top speed – 124 mph
- over 400 km (250 miles) expected under WLTP test cycle
- 95 kWh battery (36 cell modules, each module is equipped with 12 pouch cells, nominal voltage of 396 volts)
- battery pack weight: 700 kilograms (1543.2 lb)
- dual-motor all-wheel drive – up to 300 kW and 664 Nm in S mode (boost) or up to 265 kW and 561 Nm in D mode. Front motor is 135 kW, the rear is 165 kW (S mode).
- Maximum tow rating – 4,000 pounds when properly equipped
- 9.6 kW on-board charger (240 V, 40 A) in U.S. and 11 kW or 22 kW three-phase in Europe
- DC fast charging up to 150 kW: 0-80% in 30 minutes
Source: Automobile-Propre
They are going to sell at least 50.000 of them in Europe during 2019.
Then then will have to make that many. That will not happen.
They may make 20k next year worldwide.
You will be in for a surprise. At the moment they make 200 a day.
Pls provide source
He won’t because he can’t
https://insideevs.com/audi-starts-production-of-e-tron-electric-motors/
What are they gonna do with all the exess motors? Throw them in the bin?
The current production capacity is for approximately 400 electric axle motors each day and can be gradually increased.
They are making zero a day right now.
Production of the etron started at the beginning of September
https://electrek.co/2018/09/03/audi-e-tron-quattro-all-electric-suv-production-start/
This factory here makes 400 motors per day and the etron needs 2 of them per car. So they are producing 200 cars a day.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zttC2x9nMEw
This is why the short attack, although not much affecting the stock price, is slowing down Tesla’s marketshare growth. They should be building the Model Y SUV Assembly Line RIGHT NOW.
But, the axxhole shorts, bitching about “profitability”, as if they don’t know Econ 101, is slowing Tesla’s Growth.
Tesla Should Go Back to the Saudi’s And TAKE their investment money and BUILD the Model Y Assembly Line.
…and did the Saudis build an empire around “not focusing on profitability”?
How do you know that they are not?
They are starting the factory in Shanghai very soon, so they basically are building it right now. They had already raised about 700M USD for starting it.
I wonder if it Was One Guy That Ordered All Those Cars.. ….lol
Only one per person can be reserved.
I’m curious about the production rates and deliveries in the next months and if they will be able to managing a probably (I hope) demmand increase.
In one hour of German satellite television you will see at least 3 etron commercials. They are clearly planning to sell this car.
So much so that they are not planning on even stocking it at any North American dealership.
Why would they ship unsold cars. It doesn’t make any sense if you are production limited. That is why the US is not getting any Hyundai, KIA or eGolf cars above the CARB requirements. There is enough demand in build to order markets to sell the entire production.
Article headline: “Audi Receives 10,000-Plus Pre-Orders For e-tron”
————
Good. I hope Audi sells a bunch of them.
Looking forward to seeing e-tron on the INSIDEEVs Plug-In Sales Scorecard.
Did Audi miss an extra zero in their number ?