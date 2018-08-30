  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi Receives 10,000-Plus Pre-Orders For e-tron

Audi Receives 10,000-Plus Pre-Orders For e-tron

2 H BY MARK KANE 20

Audi e-tron enters the market with over 10,000 pre-orders.

According to Lahouari Bennaoum, Director of Audi France, the number of pre-orders for e-tron already exceeds 10,000 (globally).

For comparison, Tesla sold in 2017 over 12,600 Model X in Europe alone. We are now wondering what is the number of pre-orders from Europe, where e-tron could reach comparable sales volume to the Model X.

Production of the Audi e-tron started in Belgium on September 3, 2018 so the first deliveries in Europe are expected soon (for sure before the end of this year). Sales in North America will begin in the second-quarter of 2019, but with no dealer stock expected, we doubt the e-tron will sell in volume here.

Audi e-tron
UPDATE VIDEO: Audi e-tron Debuts U.S. Price Undercuts Model X
Audi e-tron Configurator Now Live: Build Yours Today
Audi Says No To Stocking e-tron At Dealerships: Special Order Only

Prices start at:

  • €79.900 ($94,000) in Germany
  • $74,800 in U.S.

Audi e-tron specs:

  • 0-60 mph – 5.5 seconds
  • Top speed – 124 mph
  • over 400 km (250 miles) expected under WLTP test cycle
  • 95 kWh battery (36 cell modules, each module is equipped with 12 pouch cells, nominal voltage of 396 volts)
  • battery pack weight: 700 kilograms (1543.2 lb)
  • dual-motor all-wheel drive – up to 300 kW and 664 Nm in S mode (boost) or up to 265 kW and 561 Nm in D mode. Front motor is 135 kW, the rear is 165 kW (S mode).
  • Maximum tow rating – 4,000 pounds when properly equipped
  • 9.6 kW on-board charger (240 V, 40 A) in U.S. and 11 kW or 22 kW three-phase in Europe
  • DC fast charging up to 150 kW: 0-80% in 30 minutes
Audi e-tron
28 photos
Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron

Source: Automobile-Propre

Categories: Audi, Sales

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

20 Comments on "Audi Receives 10,000-Plus Pre-Orders For e-tron"

newest oldest most voted
eject

They are going to sell at least 50.000 of them in Europe during 2019.

Vote Up1-4Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
ffbj

Then then will have to make that many. That will not happen.
They may make 20k next year worldwide.

Vote Up7-2Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
eject

You will be in for a surprise. At the moment they make 200 a day.

Vote Up2-5Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
ZOE driver in EU

Pls provide source

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
46 minutes ago
jelloslug

He won’t because he can’t

Vote Up1-2Vote Down Reply
23 minutes ago
David H

https://insideevs.com/audi-starts-production-of-e-tron-electric-motors/
What are they gonna do with all the exess motors? Throw them in the bin?

The current production capacity is for approximately 400 electric axle motors each day and can be gradually increased.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 minutes ago
jelloslug

They are making zero a day right now.

Vote Up1-3Vote Down Reply
23 minutes ago
eject

Production of the etron started at the beginning of September
https://electrek.co/2018/09/03/audi-e-tron-quattro-all-electric-suv-production-start/
This factory here makes 400 motors per day and the etron needs 2 of them per car. So they are producing 200 cars a day.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zttC2x9nMEw

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago
REXisKing

This is why the short attack, although not much affecting the stock price, is slowing down Tesla’s marketshare growth. They should be building the Model Y SUV Assembly Line RIGHT NOW.
But, the axxhole shorts, bitching about “profitability”, as if they don’t know Econ 101, is slowing Tesla’s Growth.

Tesla Should Go Back to the Saudi’s And TAKE their investment money and BUILD the Model Y Assembly Line.

Vote Up3-2Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
dan

…and did the Saudis build an empire around “not focusing on profitability”?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
49 minutes ago
jelloslug

How do you know that they are not?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
22 minutes ago
Viking79

They are starting the factory in Shanghai very soon, so they basically are building it right now. They had already raised about 700M USD for starting it.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
22 minutes ago
amt

I wonder if it Was One Guy That Ordered All Those Cars.. ….lol

Vote Up2-5Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
David H

Only one per person can be reserved.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago
viriato

I’m curious about the production rates and deliveries in the next months and if they will be able to managing a probably (I hope) demmand increase.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
eject

In one hour of German satellite television you will see at least 3 etron commercials. They are clearly planning to sell this car.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
46 minutes ago
jelloslug

So much so that they are not planning on even stocking it at any North American dealership.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
21 minutes ago
eject

Why would they ship unsold cars. It doesn’t make any sense if you are production limited. That is why the US is not getting any Hyundai, KIA or eGolf cars above the CARB requirements. There is enough demand in build to order markets to sell the entire production.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
8 minutes ago
CDAVIS

Article headline: “Audi Receives 10,000-Plus Pre-Orders For e-tron”
————

Good. I hope Audi sells a bunch of them.

Looking forward to seeing e-tron on the INSIDEEVs Plug-In Sales Scorecard.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
22 minutes ago
Henry

Did Audi miss an extra zero in their number ?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 minutes ago